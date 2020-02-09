Home > World > South-East Asia

Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded: PM

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Feb 2020 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 01:52 PM BdST

Previous Next
A Thai soldier who went on a rampage in a northeastern city that ended in a standoff in a packed shopping mall killed 26 people and wounded at least 52, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Sunday.

The soldier was motivated by a grudge over a land deal in which he felt he had been cheated, said Prayuth, who travelled to the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima to visit wounded survivors.

The soldier was killed by armed forces after an overnight siege at the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the city.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Thai security forces evacuate students stranded inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle to try to stop a soldier on a rampage after a mass shooting, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Feb 9, 2020. REUTERS

Thai rogue soldier killed at shopping mall

Representational image. REUTERS

Overnight brawl kills 8 in Kazakhstan

A worker weights a watermelon that will not be harvest due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Madauk, Bago, Myanmar, February 6, 2020. Reuters

Myanmar watermelon farmers feel coronavirus pinch

The cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 more people were tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, is seen next to a barbed wire fence at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

Life on quarantined cruise ship

Passengers look out from their cabins as the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, arrives at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Trapped on a cruise ship by the coronavirus

Evacuated Malaysian nationals from Wuhan, China are directed onto a bus by health officials in protective suits after arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Feb 4, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia confirms first citizen infected with coronavirus

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Picture taken Jan 30, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan to buy more Malaysian palm oil after India curbs

FILE PHOTO: A landscape view of the downtown with ancient pagodas in the background in Mrauk U, Rakhine state, Myanmar Jun 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Myanmar reimposes internet shutdown in Rakhine, Chin

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.