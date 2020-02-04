Malaysia confirms first citizen infected with virus, total cases now 10

They said the 41-year-old Malaysian had travelled to Singapore for a meeting last month with colleagues from China - including one from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic. But he only showed symptoms on Jan. 29, nearly a week after he returned to Malaysia.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said lab results on Feb 3 confirmed that the man, along with a 63-year-old man from Wuhan who had been under observation, had contracted the virus.