Thailand confirms fifth case of new coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2020 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 04:53 PM BdST
Thailand on Friday confirmed its fifth case of the new coronavirus, a senior public health official said, in the second instance in which a patient was not detected at the airport before entering the country.
"The patient is a 33-year-old woman from Wuhan on vacation," Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Patucha told Reuters, adding that she was under quarantine at Rajavithi hospital and her condition was improving.
The woman arrived in Bangkok on Jan 21 with her daughter and visited a private hospital complaining of a fever, coughing and muscle aches before being transferred to a government hospital on Jan. 23, Sathit said.
Her daughter tested negative for the virus.
A Thai woman who contracted the virus after spending the New Year in Wuhan was admitted to Nakhon Pathom hospital, 60 km (40 miles) west of Bangkok, on Jan 15 and discharged on Friday after lab tests cleared her of the virus, the Public Health Ministry said in a statement.
Thailand currently has two patients under quarantine for the virus.
China has stepped up measures to contain the virus, which has killed 25 people and infected more than 800, with public transport suspensions in 10 cities, temples shutting, and the rapid construction of a new hospital to treat those infected.
The Wuhan airport was closed on Jan 23.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thailand confirms fifth case of new coronavirus
- North Korea bans foreign tourists, tour operator says
- Scarred but resilient, a Uighur town clings to its cultural past
- Births in China fall to lowest level in nearly six decades
- Japan confirms first case of new Chinese coronavirus
- Taal volcano eases, but Philippines worries worst is to come
- Thai elephants march in silence for Australian bushfires
- Cambodia building collapse kills 36 people, injures 23 others
- Indonesia plans cloud seeding to halt rain, floods death toll rises to 43
- Thai navy SEAL who took part in cave rescue dies after year-long infection
Most Read
- World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
- Bangla Academy names 10 winners of 2019 literature awards
- Intel appoints Bangladeshi-American Dr Omar Ishrak as board chairman
- Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection
- Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’
- UGC introduces combined entrance tests at public universities
- ICJ ruling on Myanmar Rohingya a victory for humanity, says Bangladesh
- World Court ruling breathes new hope into Rohingya - end of persecution