Home > World > South-East Asia

North Korea bans foreign tourists, tour operator says

>> Choe Sang-Hun, The New York Times

Published: 22 Jan 2020 02:34 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 02:34 PM BdST

North Korea has temporarily banned foreign tourists as a protection against the mysterious virus from China that has killed at least nine people and sickened more than 400, a leading tour operator reported Tuesday.

The operator, Young Pioneer Tours, which specialises in taking tourists from China to North Korea, said on its website that the country was closing its border to foreign tourists starting Wednesday. Practically all foreign tours to North Korea come through China, and the vast majority of tourists are Chinese.

Simon Cockerell, general manager of Koryo Tours, which also takes tourists to North Korea, said his company had been told that “action was being considered” by North Korean authorities to prevent the spread of the virus. “We have been informed that we will be told more information in the morning,” he said Tuesday night.

The virus has been spreading rapidly from the central Chinese city of Wuhan. That is bad news for North Korea, where Chinese tourists have become an increasingly important source of cash for the country, hobbled by international sanctions.

Tourism is one of the few North Korean industries not covered by the sanctions, which have been imposed by the United Nations Security Council and the United States in response to the North’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, recently declared that his country no longer expected a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations with Washington over how to denuclearise his country and ease or end the sanctions. Kim said his country would therefore strengthen its economy without relief from the sanctions, and boosting tourism is a key part of that strategy.

To attract foreign tourists, North Korea has recently completed or is building seafront resorts or ski and spa complexes.

The number of Chinese tourists to North Korea has been rapidly rising since President Xi Jinping of China visited Pyongyang in June. China has gone along with Security Council sanctions on North Korea in recent years but does not want the Communist government in Pyongyang to collapse.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China Jan 22, 2020. REUTERS

N Korea bans foreign tourists

The ruin of a house, which is undergoing demolitions and new construction, in Yarkand, in the Xinjiang region of China, on Aug 8, 2019. The New York Times

Battered but resilient after China’s crackdown

Babies hold Chinese flags in their strollers in Beijing, Oct 1, 2019, as China celebrates 70 years of Communist Party rule. The number of babies born in China last year fell to a nearly six-decade low, exacerbating a looming demographic crisis that is set to reshape the world’s most populous nation and threaten its economic vitality. The New York Times

China’s birthrate hits historic low

Representational image. REUTERS

Japan confirms first case of Chinese coronavirus

A government building acts as a shelter in Santo Tomas, south of Manila, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020. The New York Times

Philippine volcano eases, but dangers linger

A rescue team searches for trapped workers at a collapsed building, which was under construction in Kep, Cambodia Jan 3, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

36 dead in Cambodia building collapse

A woman carries a plastic bag containing food through the mud on a road after floods hit Bekasi, West Java province, Indonesia, Jan 3, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia floods death toll rises to 43

The cave entrance is seen during a ceremony for members of the Wild Boars soccer team, during their return to the Tham Luang caves where they were trapped in a year ago, in Chiang Rai, Thailand, Jun 24, 2019. REUTERS

Thai cave rescuer dies from infection

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.