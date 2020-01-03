Home > World > South-East Asia

Indonesia plans cloud seeding to halt rain, floods death toll rises to 43

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jan 2020 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 04:30 PM BdST

Indonesia will carry out cloud seeding on Friday in a bid to prevent further rainfall over the capital Jakarta, after deadly flash floods and landslides following some of the heaviest rains ever recorded.

The death toll in Jakarta and surrounding areas rose to 43 as of Friday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said, while tens of thousands of people have been displaced.

The toll increased from 30 on Thursday night.

The floods followed torrential rains on Dec 31 and into the early hours of New Year's day that inundated swathes of Jakarta and nearby towns, home to about 30 million people.

The deluge at the start of 2020 was "one of the most extreme rainfall" events since records began in 1866, the country's Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said in a statement on Friday.

The agency said climate change has increased risk of extreme weather.

With more rain forecast, two small planes have been readied to break up potential rain clouds in the skies above the Sunda Strait, while a bigger plane will be on standby, Indonesia's technology agency BPPT said in a statement.

"All clouds moving towards the Greater Jakarta area, which are estimated to lead to precipitation there, will be shot with NaCl (sodium chloride) material," the agency said.

"Hopefully they will break before they reach the Greater Jakarta area."

Cloud seeding, or shooting salt flares into clouds in an attempt to trigger rainfall, is often used in Indonesia to put out forest fires during the dry season.

The BMKG has warned that "extreme weather" may continue until Jan 7, while heavy rainfall could last through to mid February.

Television footage on Friday showed flood waters still inundating some areas of Southeast Asia's largest city.

Authorities on Thursday used hundreds of pumps to suck water out of residential areas and public infrastructure, like railways.

President Joko Widodo blamed delays in flood control infrastructure projects for the disaster, including the construction of a canal that has been delayed since 2017 due to land acquisition problems.

Widodo last year announced he will move Indonesia's capital to East Kalimantan province on Borneo island, to reduce the burden on Jakarta, which is overpopulated and sinking.

More than 50 people died in one of the capital's deadliest floods in 2007 and five years ago much of the centre of the city was inundated after canals overflowed.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A woman carries a plastic bag containing food through the mud on a road after floods hit Bekasi, West Java province, Indonesia, Jan 3, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia floods death toll rises to 43

The cave entrance is seen during a ceremony for members of the Wild Boars soccer team, during their return to the Tham Luang caves where they were trapped in a year ago, in Chiang Rai, Thailand, Jun 24, 2019. REUTERS

Thai cave rescuer dies from infection

Submerged buildings are seen near the pier at Ton Sai Bay in Thailand's Phi Phi island, Dec 28, 2004 after a tsunami hit the area. REUTERS/FILE

Asia remembers tsunami that killed 230,000

Representational image. Reuters

A test for foreign teachers in Indonesia

25 die in Indonesia road crash

11 die in Philippines after drinking coconut wine

Arif Munandar, 49 year-old man who works as a radio communication technician at Aceh's disaster mitigation agency, climbs as he checks a tower in Banda Aceh, Indonesia Dec 13, 2019. REUTERS

Tsunami survivor out to improve warning system

A street cart vendor drives down the street in the Sala Daeng neighborhood in Bangkok, on Nov. 15, 2019. City planners prefer a more manicured Bangkok, with air-conditioning, malls and Instagrammable dessert cafes — and without the mess and noise of street vendors. (Lauren DeCicca/The New York Times)

Bangkok's fragrant street food a problem for city planners

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.