Thai navy SEAL who took part in cave rescue dies after year-long infection
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2019 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2019 03:55 PM BdST
A Thai navy SEAL who took part in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year has died from a blood infection he contracted during the operation, the Royal Thai Navy said on Friday.
Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak had been receiving treatment, but his condition worsened, the navy said in a statement.
Another rescuer, former navy diver Sergeant Saman Kuman, died during the rescue operation.
Wild Boars Academy’s coach Ekapol Chanthawong and 12 boys had gone to explore the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai province on June 23, 2018, when a rainy-season downpour flooded the cave system and trapped them underground.
They survived for nine days on water dripping from rocks before they were discovered. Volunteers from abroad joined the rescue effort, which ended on July 10 when the boys and their coach were all brought out safely.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- "I'm still scared": Asia remembers tsunami that killed 230,000
- A test for foreign teachers in Indonesia: Are you gay?
- 25 die as bus falls into ravine in Indonesia
- Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines
- Miracle survivor on mission to help close gaps in tsunami warning system
- In Bangkok’s Fragrant Street Food, City Planners See a Mess to Clean
- At least 23 soldiers killed in insider attack in Afghanistan
- Malaysia's Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November
- Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992
- As your old computer is recycled in Thailand, locals pay the price
Most Read
- Temperatures set to drop amid mild rains in Bangladesh
- Starting upbeat, Bangladesh’s economy ends 2019 tanking
- Awami League announces full committee, Waseqa named finance secretary
- Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash
- Jatiya Party creates post of 'chief patron' for Raushon Ershad
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Norwegian, 71, told to leave India after joining citizenship law protest
- From fire incidents to train crashes to storms, disasters batter Bangladesh in 2019
- With US help no longer assured, Saudis try a new strategy: Talks
- AL MP Nadwi ‘admits’ to taking control of polling stations in Chattogram city polls