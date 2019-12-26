"I'm still scared": Asia remembers tsunami that killed 230,000
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Dec 2019 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 01:27 PM BdST
Communities across Asia commemorated the more than 230,000 victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami on Thursday, the 15th anniversary of one of the world's most deadly disasters.
On the morning after Christmas Day in 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off northern Sumatra island triggered a tsunami with waves as high as 57 feet that swept over vulnerable coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.
"It still haunts me … I can remember it all the time," said Suwannee Maliwan, 28, who lost both parents and five other relatives when the tsunami hit the Thai province of Phang Nga.
"Sometimes I dream that a wave is coming. I'm still scared," she said. "Sometimes I want to move somewhere else, but it's not possible because I was born here, my mom and dad passed away here."
Memorials were scheduled in the Indonesian province of Aceh, where entire villages were flattened and more than 125,000 people perished in the giant waves. Since then, the area has been largely rebuilt, with some 25,600 residential, commercial, government and school buildings constructed inside a high-risk zone, that had suffered virtually total devastation in 2004.
In Thailand, where more than 5,300 people were killed, including tourists visiting resort islands in the Andaman Sea, officials held a memorial ceremony and called for more awareness and preparedness for disasters.
"The government wants to lift safety standards... and build awareness across all sectors in preparing and protecting people against disasters," Deputy Interior Minister, Nipon Bunyamanee, said at an opening ceremony. He said Dec 26 had been designated national accident prevention day.
Officials later laid wreaths at a memorial centre in Phang Nga province to pay tribute to King Maha Vajiralongkorn's nephew, Bhumi Jensen, who was last seen jet-skiing off the coast when the tsunami hit.
An interfaith service for Muslim, Christian and Buddhist victims was also scheduled.
Survivors from Ban Nam Khem, the worst hit Thai village, will hold a candlelight vigil in the evening. At least 1,400 people were killed when waves struck the fishing village.
In India, where more than 10,000 people died in the tsunami, survivors also were to hold memorial ceremonies. More than 35,000 people died in Sri Lanka.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A test for foreign teachers in Indonesia: Are you gay?
- 25 die as bus falls into ravine in Indonesia
- Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines
- Miracle survivor on mission to help close gaps in tsunami warning system
- In Bangkok’s Fragrant Street Food, City Planners See a Mess to Clean
- At least 23 soldiers killed in insider attack in Afghanistan
- Malaysia's Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November
- Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992
- As your old computer is recycled in Thailand, locals pay the price
- Thailand detains wife, children of Rakhine insurgent group leader
Most Read
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur
- Biman’s new Dreamliner lands in Dhaka
- Bangladesh insist on neutral venue for Pakistan Tests
- Mercury plummets to 6.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia amid cold wave
- Blindspot to backlash: India’s Modi and party misread the mood
- Police arrest mosque imam for sexually abusing boy in Dhaka
- Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India's heartland states
- Another cold snap after mild rains forecast for Bangladesh
- Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence