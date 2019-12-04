Home > World > South-East Asia

Death toll in Philippine typhoon rises to 10 as storm moves off

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Dec 2019 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 11:28 AM BdST

The death toll from a typhoon that hit provinces south of the Philippine capital rose to 10, disaster agencies said on Wednesday, pointing to precautions and compulsory evacuations as key in preventing more casualties.

Typhoon Kammuri, the 20th to enter the Philippines this year, hit land on Monday night, prompting forced evacuation of thousands of residents and cancellation of hundreds of flights. It also disrupted the schedule for some events in the Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines is hosting until Dec 11.

Five people died in the central Bicol region, including three who drowned, a local disaster agency said in a report. Five more were killed in a region south of the capital.

Around 345,000 people are still in evacuation centres, awaiting authorities' clearance for them to return home, disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal told broadcaster ANC.

"The storm left the usual damage of major storms such as fallen trees, ruined roofs of houses and some government facilities," Timbal said. Officials said forced evacuations and preparations prevented greater loss of life.

Sustained winds of Kammuri weakened to 100 kilometres per hour (67 miles per hour), with gusts of up to 125 kph (78 mph) as it heads towards the South China Sea. It is set to leave the Philippines on Wednesday night, the state weather bureau said.

An average of 20 typhoons annually hit the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past electric poles lying on the main highway after Typhoon Kammuri hit Camalig town, Philippines, Dec 3, 2019. REUTERS

Death toll in Philippine typhoon hits 10

In an undated image provided by BMC Bioinformatics, images from a study in 2013 on 3D human facial construction. China’s efforts to use DNA to create an image of a person’s face prompt worries among experts on ethics in science that the tool could be used to justify racial profiling against Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic group. The New York Times

China uses DNA to map faces

Representational image. Reuters

Afghan women brave rockets for rights

Crewmen aboard the UBC Cyprus wait to unload its cargo of cement in Batangas, Philippines, Jul 15, 2019. About a quarter of the world’s 1.6 million seafarers from the Philippines, where songs are written about their legendary exploits and Lothario lifestyles. But for many, the biggest challenge is enduring the mental strain of isolation. The New York Times

The life of the Filipino seafarer

Ambulances believed to be carrying some of the bodies of victims found dead in a truck container in the UK, leave Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Vietnam receives remains of all UK truck victims

Fresh headache for China after HK local polls

FILE PHOTO: Cambodia's minister of culture Princess Norodom Bopha Devi examines some of the more than four tonnes of ancient artifacts recovered from the home of Khmer Rouge chief Ta Mok in Siem Reap, May 9. The carvings were brought by authorities from the old Khmer Rouge headquaters of Anlong Veng to a conservation centre in the northern town of Siem Reap. Reuters

Cambodian princess Bopha Devi dies

Police stand guard at the entrance of the local police headquarters following a blast in Medan, Indonesia Nov 13, 2019. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via REUTERS

Suspected suicide attack at Indonesian police HQ

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.