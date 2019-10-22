‘Unbearable pain' cuts short Philippine leader's Japan trip
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Oct 2019 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 04:55 PM BdST
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was forced to cut short his attendance of the enthronement of Japan's emperor on Tuesday, due to what his office said was "unbearable pain" in his lower back after a motorcycle mishap last week.
The health of Duterte, 74, and his absences from the public spotlight are often the subject of fervent speculation, and the source of complaints from critics that his administration is not forthcoming about the extent of his ailments.
Duterte had a minor fall from a motorcycle in the grounds of his palace last week, causing hip pain, light bruises and scratches on his elbow and knee.
He used a walking cane in Tokyo on Tuesday during a ceremony for Japanese Emperor Naruhito's ascendancy to the throne, but would skip a banquet to return home and see his neurologist, said presidential spokesman, Salvador Panelo.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Oct 4, 2019. REUTERS
It was the third time this month that the government has tried to allay concerns about Duterte's health after the maverick former mayor told the Filipino community in Moscow that the frequent drooping of one eyelid was due to a chronic neuromuscular disorder.
Duterte's known problems include back pain, migraines from nerve damage after a previous motorcycle accident and Barrett's oesophagus, affecting his throat.
His circulation is impacted by Buerger's disease, from heavy smoking when he was younger. He last year said he had tested negative for cancer.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Oct 4, 2019. REUTERS
His health is also watched closely because of the political uncertainty that would surround his succession should he be unable to continue.
Duterte's constitutional replacement would be Vice President Leni Robredo, a political opponent who was elected separately and was not his running mate.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- In ancient throne ritual, Japanese emperor vows to fulfil duty
- US is quietly reducing its troop force in Afghanistan
- Thai child trafficker sentenced to record 374 years in jail
- Indonesia shuts some schools as haze again clouds the skies
- Thailand's human traffickers flout 99% of court orders to compensate victims
- Titans of Thai fishing collaborate to tackle slavery
- Japan's PM Abe condemns latest North Korean missile launches
- N Korea fires possible submarine-launched ballistic missile
- Facebook tightens political ad rules in Singapore as election looms
- Malaysia to require banks to report exposure to climate risks
Most Read
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy
- High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
- Bangladesh, EU start post-2020 agenda discussion
- Man’s mutilated body found in luggage in Mymensingh
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- Bangladeshi man, who worked for 17 years in Kuwait, dies on his way home