Home > World > South-East Asia

Thai child trafficker sentenced to record 374 years in jail

>> Thomson Reuters Foundation

Published: 17 Oct 2019 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 05:55 PM BdST

A Thai trafficker was sentenced to a record 374 years in jail for child trafficking in a ruling that lawyers say will send a deterrent to other criminals.

Yuttana Kodsap, 31, was found guilty of child trafficking for the purpose of pornography after he lured children aged 7-12 to play computer games at his house where he filmed sexual acts with them and sold the videos on a chat app, police said.

A court in Thailand's southern province of Phang Nga sentenced him to 374 years in jail for his crimes and ordered him to pay 800,000 Thai baht ($26,000) in compensation to each of the five victims, according to court documents provided to the Thomson Reuters Foundation by the Court of Justice.

The case was the second trafficking case in Thailand in which offenders were sentenced to more than 300 years in jail. Last year the criminal court sentenced three men to up to 309 years each for trafficking children for prostitution.

In both cases, courts capped the imprisonment period at 50 years in accordance with Thai law.

Papop Siamhan, an independent lawyer with expertise in human trafficking, said child prostitution cases resulted in long prison sentences because they often involved several laws and many children.

"Long prison sentences will act as a deterrent because people will be afraid to commit such crimes, and it will also result in authorities and judges being more careful when handling such cases," he said.

Earlier this year the United States praised Thailand for sentencing convicted traffickers and complicit officials to significant prison terms in its annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report.

Thailand was ranked as a Tier 2 country in the report, meaning it is making significant efforts to combat the crime.

Since January this year, courts have handed down 170 prison sentences in trafficking cases of which 74 were sentences of more than 10 years, according to the Court of Justice.

Archana Kotecha, Asia region director and head of legal at anti-slavery charity Liberty Shared, said long sentences can be effective deterrents when they are addressed at kingpins in trafficking cases and not low level offenders.

But she said this must be accompanied by seizure of assets which should be used to pay compensation to victims.

"Deterrence aimed at the freedom and assets of offenders is likely more effective and holistic as it takes into account the need to compensate victims for what they have endured and removes the commercial gain made by the offender," she said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: The shackled legs of suspected human traffickers are seen as they arrive for their trial at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 15, 2016. REUTERS

Thai child trafficker gets 374 years in prison

Motorists drive on the road as smoke covers the city due to the forest fire in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, Oct 14, 2019. REUTERS

Indonesia shuts schools as haze clouds the skies

The shackled legs of suspected human traffickers are seen as they arrive for their trial at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 15, 2016. REUTERS

Thai human traffickers flout orders to compensate victims

File Photo: Migrant workers prepare to unload their catch at a port in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, Jan 22, 2018. REUTERS

Thai fishing titans to tackle slavery

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media about North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missiles, in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo Oct 2, 2019. REUTERS

Japan PM condemns N Korean missile launches

A South Korean soldier walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a missile that is believed to be launched from a submarine, in Seoul, South Korea, Oct 2, 2019. REUTERS

N Korea fires 'submarine-launched' missile

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, US, April 30, 2019. REUTERS

Facebook tightens ad rules in Singapore

FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a mask as Petronas Twin Tower is shrouded in haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 11, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysian banks to report exposure to climate risks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.