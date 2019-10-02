Japan's PM Abe condemns latest North Korean missile launches
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Oct 2019 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 12:15 PM BdST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missiles and said it was a violation of United Nations resolutions.
Abe told reporters Pyongyang had launched two ballistic missiles earlier in the day.
The launch came a day after North Korea announced it would hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- N Korea fires possible submarine-launched ballistic missile
- Facebook tightens political ad rules in Singapore as election looms
- Malaysia to require banks to report exposure to climate risks
- Buildings set ablaze amid fresh unrest in Indonesia's Papua
- Baby chimpanzees’ case reveals Nepal as a trafficking hot spot
- A different Afghan front: Wresting new lives from the jaws of war
- In a Jordan Valley village, Palestinians are left in the dark
- Ninety-nine Malaysian couples tie the knot on auspicious day
- Malaysia's human trafficking court nets few scalps in first year
- China’s prisons swell after deluge of arrests engulfs Muslims
Most Read
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- UK’s CDC Group gives $30m in loans to BRAC Bank, opens branch in Dhaka
- RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- DNCC to name first bicycle lane after Bangabandhu
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after eight-day visit to New York
- Heavy rain, not Farakka barrage, is causing floods: official
- Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel