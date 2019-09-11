Home > World > South-East Asia

In a Jordan Valley village, Palestinians are left in the dark

>> Isabel Kershner, The New York Times

Published: 11 Sep 2019 12:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 12:04 PM BdST

More than three hours had passed since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had dropped his campaign bombshell: If reelected, he would annex the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

But the news had barely begun to reach the people in Fasayil, a sleepy Palestinian hamlet in the Jordan Valley about 10 miles north of Jericho. The surprise announcement left many in the village seemingly unsure how to respond, as if they hadn’t yet received direction from the Palestinian Authority, the self-governing body with limited powers that provides some services here.

“Let them annex it,” Muhammad Musa, 22, said of the Israelis. “It would be much better for our work.” Like three of his brothers and most of the other men in this village of about 2,000 people, Musa labours by day as an agricultural worker in Tomer, an adjacent Jewish settlement.

Netanyahu did not specify whether the residents of annexed Palestinian villages would be granted Israeli citizenship, though prior annexation proposals have raised the possibility for a limited number of West Bank residents.

Musa said he would have “no problem” taking Israeli citizenship if it were offered, but added with a shrug that it would also be “no problem” if not.

Such equanimity was in contrast to the condemnations of Netanyahu’s announcement by Palestinian officials.

Veteran negotiator Saeb Erekat, the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and a native of Jericho, warned Tuesday that if Netanyahu manages to push through his plan, he will have “succeeded in burying even any chance of peace between Palestinians and Israelis.”

The village council head, Ibrahim Obayat, 60, hewed to the party line.

“We are against everything that Netanyahu said,” said Obayat, who was out of town but spoke by telephone. “We will never support that. But nobody can prevent Netanyahu from talking.”

“First, let Netanyahu win, then we’ll see,” added Obayat, who said he had not yet spoken with Palestinian Authority officials about the annexation plan. “It’s an election campaign.”

The map Netanyahu presented at his news conference denoted future Israeli sovereignty in a long stretch of the Jordan Valley, from Beit Shean in northern Israel to the shores of the Dead Sea. A small enclave would remain under Palestinian self-rule, including the oasis city of Jericho and the village of Ouja to its north.

The Palestinians have long viewed the fertile Jordan Valley, which makes up some 30% of the West Bank, as the breadbasket of a future state.

The valley has been a sticking point in past Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations. During 2014 peace talks orchestrated by Secretary of State John Kerry, Netanyahu insisted on maintaining a long-term Israeli military presence along the Jordanian border to prevent infiltrations and weapons smuggling from the east.

But some in his Likud party said there could be no security without Jewish settlements there, and argued that Israel should annex the area permanently.

As it is, life in the scattered villages has long been suspended between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

Fasayil sits in Area C, the large part of the West Bank technically under full Israeli control. The Palestinian Authority has paved the roads, run the school and clinic, and granted building permits for houses within village limits set by Israel. Anything constructed beyond the limits, residents said, is demolished by the Israelis.

“This is a peaceful town,” said Khalil Nawawra, 35, who also works in Tomer, tending to the crops of eggplants, peppers, grapes and date palms. “We have no tension with the Israelis,” he said. “I don’t think annexation will affect us in any way. It won’t make any difference.”

The main complaint in the village: electricity. More than 50 years after Israel captured the area from Jordan in the 1967 war — and more than 25 years after Israel signed the first peace accords with the Palestinians — Fasayil still does not receive enough power.

Men, women and children had come out of their houses and crowded around Tuesday night, drawn by the unexpected visit from news reporters. The residents said that temperatures could soar to more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but the electricity supply was too weak to run fans or air-conditioners.

“Netanyahu wants to annex us?” said Khalil Obayat, 50, a brother of the council head. “He doesn’t even provide us with enough electricity.”

As if on cue, the power went out. For few minutes, the village went pitch dark.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Palestinian herding cattle and sheep in the Jordan Valley. The Palestinians have long viewed the fertile valley as the breadbasket of a future state. The New York Times

In a Jordan Valley village, Palestinians are left in the dark

Newlywed couples kiss during a mass wedding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 9, 2019. A mass wedding ceremony was held for 99 couples on the ninth day of the ninth month, considered an auspicious date, at a Chinese temple in the city. REUTERS

99 Malaysian couples tie the knot on auspicious day

File Photo: Acehnese fishermen pass near an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS

Malaysia's human trafficking court nets few scalps in first year

File Photo: A security checkpoint equipped with facial recognition technology in Hotan, China, in Xinjiang province, Aug 3, 2019. The region in northwest China has experienced a record surge in arrests, trials and prison sentences in the past two years, according to a New York Times analysis of previously unreported official data. The New York Times

China’s prisons swell after deluge of arrests engulfs Muslims

Angry Afghan protesters burn tires and shout slogans at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan Sep 3, 2019. REUTERS

Death toll from Taliban blast in Kabul reaches 16

People ride motorbikes as they pass a building damaged after a riot in Jayapura, Papua, Indonesia, Aug 30, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS A

Indonesia arrests dozens for Papua protests

Taliban kill 14 pro-govt militia members in Afghanistan

Jakarta, the steadily sinking Indonesian capital, which is a teeming megacity also plagued by traffic and air pollution, pictured on Nov 9, 2017. Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, announced on Aug 26, 2019, a plan to fix the capital: Start from scratch. He has proposed stripping Jakarta of its status as the country’s capital and building a new capital on the island of Borneo. The New York Times

Indonesia’s capital is sinking, polluted and crowded. Its leader wants to build a new one

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.