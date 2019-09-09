Ninety-nine Malaysian couples tie the knot on auspicious day

The ceremony at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur is an annual event for couples seeking a Buddhist wedding. The number nine in Chinese sounds like the word for "long lasting".

A newly-wed couple is blessed by a priest during a mass wedding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 9, 2019. REUTERS

Most of the couples donned black suits and white bridal dresses, but a few opted to wear red, a colour that symbolises luck, joy and happiness in Chinese culture. Red is also a traditional colour worn by Chinese brides.

Holding bouquets of flowers, the couples were blessed by a priest in a red robe before taking their vows. The ceremony ended with a group photograph.

Newlywed couples take a vow during a mass wedding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 9, 2019. REUTERS

Ethnic Chinese account for about 23 percent of the Southeast Asian nation's population of 32 million people. Roughly a fifth of the population practises Buddhism.