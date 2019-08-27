Home > World > South-East Asia

Indonesia’s capital is sinking, polluted and crowded. Its leader wants to build a new one

  >>Richard C Paddock and Muktita Suhartono, The New York Times 

Published: 27 Aug 2019 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 03:00 PM BdST

Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, is the city that people love to hate.

With a population of about 10 million, Jakarta is steadily sinking. Its traffic is legendary. Its air quality ranks among the world’s worst. It has few parks or cultural monuments. Even walking on its sidewalks is a hazardous exercise.

Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, announced Monday a plan to fix the capital: Start from scratch. He has proposed stripping Jakarta of its status as the country’s capital and building a new capital on the island of Borneo.

Under his plan, political figures and government workers would desert the sinking city on the island of Java and relocate to one of the country’s less crowded islands, Borneo — famous for threatened orangutans and dense jungles that are giving way to palm oil plantations.

On Monday, Joko said the new capital would be built in the province of East Kalimantan near the coastal cities of Balikpapan and Samarinda where the government already owns about 440,000 acres.

“The government has conducted in-depth studies, and we have intensified the studies in the past three years,” the president told reporters. “The result of those studies shows that the most ideal location for the new capital is part of North Penajam Paser Regency and part of Kutai Kartanegara Regency in East Kalimantan.”

The project is estimated to cost about $33 billion. Joko said 19% would be paid for from the state budget with other funding to come from private investment and public-private partnerships.

Building a new capital would require the construction of a new presidential residence, ministry buildings, housing for government workers and highways. Construction could begin as early as 2021.

The target to begin moving to the new capital is 2024, just as Joko’s second and final term will be ending.

The president said he was not abandoning Jakarta, which is also the country’s financial capital.

“Jakarta will remain as the priority in development and will continue to be developed as a business city, financial city, trade centre and service centre on a regional and global scale,” the president said.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Relatives console Zahida Jan, whose said her brother had been detained since early August, in the Kashmiri city of Pulwama, Aug 17, 2019. Local officials say that at least 2,000 Kashmiris were rounded up by the federal security forces in the days right before and right after the Indian government unilaterally stripped away Kashmir's autonomy. The New York Times

Over 2,000 Kashmiris rounded up with no recourse

Tens of thousands of protesters march on Sunday, Aug 18, 2019, in Hong Kong despite a downpour. The protesters defied a police ban on extending the rally beyond Victoria Park. The New York Times

Worker at Britain’s HK Consulate held in China

FILE PHOTO: A police officer escorts a woman during a protest in Mimika, Papua, Indonesia, Aug 21, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Sevianto Pakiding via REUTERS

Indonesia cuts off internet in Papua

Police patrol near the scene of an explosion at a bus station in Kampung Melayu, Jakarta, Indonesia May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesia police search for inmates after jail fire

Paramedics treat injured man after a motorcycle accident in Bangkok, April 19, 2019. The New York Times

Thailand’s roads are deadly for poor

The bodies of two of the people killed Saturday during a suicide bombing at a wedding are taken to their burial in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug 18, 2019. In Afghanistan’s protracted war, weddings were one place of celebration without guilt. On Saturday, a bomber destroyed that exception. The New York Times

One minute it was an Afghan wedding. The next, a funeral for 63

Myanmar army soldiers walk along a road near Laukkai Feb 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Rescue worker dies in Myanmar ambulance attack

A body believed to be 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing is brought out of a helicopter in Seremban, Malaysia, Aug 13, 2019. REUTERS

Dead Irish teen’s family won't seek criminal probe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.