Home > World > South-East Asia

Indonesia police search for inmates after Papua jail set ablaze

   

Published: 20 Aug 2019 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 12:15 PM BdST

Indonesian police were hunting on Tuesday for more than 250 inmates who fled a jail in Papua that had been set ablaze a day earlier, during a wave of civil unrest in cities across the country's easternmost area.

The jail in the port city of Sorong was targeted in violence sparked by claims of racist abuse and physical mistreatment of Papuans studying elsewhere in Indonesia.

Protesters had attacked the jail among other buildings, said Ade Kusmanto, a spokesman for the director-general of correctional facilities at the Law and Human Rights ministry.

"After burning the regional government's office facilities, (protesters) headed to the prison and threw rocks, provoking inmates," said Kusmanto, adding that a prison warden had been injured in the unrest.

The official said 258 inmates had escaped, from among 547 held in the jail, but added that some had since been recaptured, without elaborating.

Thousands of Papuans took the streets of the cities of Sorong, Manokwari and Jayapura in Monday's protests, blocking roads, damaging an airport and torching a town hall.

The protests were triggered by the detention of Papuan students in the East Java city of Surabaya following accusations that they had disrespected the Indonesian flag in front of a dormitory during celebrations of Independence Day on Saturday.

Police fired tear gas into the dormitory before arresting 43 students, according to an activist, who said the students had been called "monkeys" during the operation.

Papuans were angry because of "the extremely racist words used by East Java people, the police and military," Papua Governor Lukas Enembe said on Monday.

A separatist movement has simmered for decades in the resource-rich area of Papua, where there have been frequent complaints of rights abuses by Indonesian security forces. The situation in some parts of Papua appeared calmer on Tuesday, with television footage of Manokwari showing police and the military patrolling streets, while residents swept debris from the road.

But in Sorong about 400 protesters remained on the streets, Sorong police chief Mario P Siregar told news portal Detik.com, while state news agency Antara said some streets were still being blocked by burning tyres.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The bodies of two of the people killed Saturday during a suicide bombing at a wedding are taken to their burial in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug 18, 2019. In Afghanistan’s protracted war, weddings were one place of celebration without guilt. On Saturday, a bomber destroyed that exception. The New York Times

One minute it was an Afghan wedding. The next, a funeral for 63

Myanmar army soldiers walk along a road near Laukkai Feb 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Rescue worker dies in Myanmar ambulance attack

A body believed to be 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing is brought out of a helicopter in Seremban, Malaysia, Aug 13, 2019. REUTERS

Dead Irish teen’s family won't seek criminal probe

A picture shows a traffic jam along a highway as Cathay Dragon plane is pictured at the background during an anti-extradition bill demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye in a protest in Hong Kong International Airport, China Aug 12, 2019. REUTERS

HK airport grinds to a halt

Sri Lanka's former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa greets his supporters after his return from the United States, in Katunayake, Sri Lanka Apr 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Many angry Sri Lankans want a strongman leader

Dengue death toll in Malaysia hits 113

Heavy police stand guard outside of Western District Court were eight people charged with financing terrorism will appear in Yangon, Myanmar, August 9, 2019. Reuters

Myanmar charges 8 over alleged ties to insurgents

File Photo: Indian bar girls perform at a dance bar in Bombay May 5, 2005. REUTERS

Women trafficked to Kenya’s Bollywood-style dance bars

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.