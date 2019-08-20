Indonesia police search for inmates after Papua jail set ablaze
Published: 20 Aug 2019 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 12:15 PM BdST
Indonesian police were hunting on Tuesday for more than 250 inmates who fled a jail in Papua that had been set ablaze a day earlier, during a wave of civil unrest in cities across the country's easternmost area.
The jail in the port city of Sorong was targeted in violence sparked by claims of racist abuse and physical mistreatment of Papuans studying elsewhere in Indonesia.
Protesters had attacked the jail among other buildings, said Ade Kusmanto, a spokesman for the director-general of correctional facilities at the Law and Human Rights ministry.
"After burning the regional government's office facilities, (protesters) headed to the prison and threw rocks, provoking inmates," said Kusmanto, adding that a prison warden had been injured in the unrest.
The official said 258 inmates had escaped, from among 547 held in the jail, but added that some had since been recaptured, without elaborating.
Thousands of Papuans took the streets of the cities of Sorong, Manokwari and Jayapura in Monday's protests, blocking roads, damaging an airport and torching a town hall.
The protests were triggered by the detention of Papuan students in the East Java city of Surabaya following accusations that they had disrespected the Indonesian flag in front of a dormitory during celebrations of Independence Day on Saturday.
Police fired tear gas into the dormitory before arresting 43 students, according to an activist, who said the students had been called "monkeys" during the operation.
Papuans were angry because of "the extremely racist words used by East Java people, the police and military," Papua Governor Lukas Enembe said on Monday.
A separatist movement has simmered for decades in the resource-rich area of Papua, where there have been frequent complaints of rights abuses by Indonesian security forces. The situation in some parts of Papua appeared calmer on Tuesday, with television footage of Manokwari showing police and the military patrolling streets, while residents swept debris from the road.
But in Sorong about 400 protesters remained on the streets, Sorong police chief Mario P Siregar told news portal Detik.com, while state news agency Antara said some streets were still being blocked by burning tyres.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- One minute it was an Afghan wedding. The next, a funeral for 63
- Rescue worker killed in attack on ambulance in northern Myanmar
- Family of Irish teen found dead in Malaysia won't seek criminal probe
- Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights for Monday
- Many Sri Lankans want a strongman leader, and that favors Gotabaya Rajapaksa
- Dengue death toll rises in Malaysia, number of cases close to double
- Typhoon in eastern China causes landslide, killing 18 people
- Myanmar court charges eight over alleged ties to insurgents
- From Asia to Africa: Women trafficked to Kenya's Bollywood-style dance bars
- Silk Road sweeteners: China woos Myanmar's NLD with junkets
Most Read
- Six people die from dengue in Bangladesh
- ACC arrests SMHI Faruk over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Indian Islamic preacher apologises to Malaysians for racial remarks
- College student dies after falling from the roof of Old Dhaka home
- VP Nur asks PM why AL men obstruct him if there is freedom of speech
- Four suspected militants arrested in Dhaka
- DNCC launches ‘combing operation’ to tackle dengue menace
- High Court orders report on Minny’s confessional statement
- Army soldier killed in gunfight with miscreants in Rangamati: ISPR
- Inmate 76318-054: The last days of Jeffrey Epstein