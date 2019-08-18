Rescue worker killed in attack on ambulance in northern Myanmar
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Aug 2019 12:01 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 12:01 PM BdST
One rescue worker was killed and several others were wounded when an ambulance came under fire in northern Myanmar amid clashes between troops and ethnic rebels in the region, an army spokesman and a witness said on Saturday.
The rescue workers were 13 miles from Lashio, the largest town in Shan State, where ethnic armed groups have been fighting for greater autonomy from the central government, when their convoy came under attack.
"Our chairman was shot by a sniper – it hit the side of his head. After that, the ambulance was hit by an RPG and the car turned over and he died," said Aung Kyaw Moe, a member of the Lashio Youth Charity Association who said he survived the assault.
He blamed insurgents from the Northern Alliance, a group of ethnic armies battling government troops, for the attack.
Photos and video published by local media on Saturday showed a vehicle marked with the youth group’s name turned on its side, its windows riddled with bullet holes.
Tensions in the region have risen since Thursday, when the Northern Alliance staged attacks in the region including on an elite army college that killed more than a dozen people, mostly security forces personnel.
Army spokesman Tun Tun Nyi said insurgents attacked a petrol station and a bridge in another location on Saturday morning, and rescue workers were traveling there when they were attacked.
A spokesman for the Arakan Army, one of the groups in the Northern Alliance, referred questions to the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, another group in the alliance. A spokesman for the TNLA did not answer phone calls seeking comment.
The escalation in hostilities in Myanmar’s fractured north is another setback for civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s bid bring peace to the country amid a stuttering transition from full military rule.
The Nobel laureate came to power following a landslide election win in late 2016, vowing to prioritise peace talks between ethnic armed groups, the military and civilian government.
But the conflict has escalated in northern Kachin and Shan states as well as the western Rakhine region on the border with Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rescue worker killed in attack on ambulance in northern Myanmar
- Family of Irish teen found dead in Malaysia won't seek criminal probe
- Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights for Monday
- Many Sri Lankans want a strongman leader, and that favors Gotabaya Rajapaksa
- Dengue death toll rises in Malaysia, number of cases close to double
- Typhoon in eastern China causes landslide, killing 18 people
- Myanmar court charges eight over alleged ties to insurgents
- From Asia to Africa: Women trafficked to Kenya's Bollywood-style dance bars
- Silk Road sweeteners: China woos Myanmar's NLD with junkets
- ‘It’s like a nightmare’: For bombing survivors, anguish that won’t stop
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim killed, several injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash
- Two Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash; police arrest driver
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- ‘Ma, I’ve been sold’: Brides trafficked to China
- Merchants stop selling rawhide to tanners citing ‘billions of taka in dues’
- Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh
- Govt looking for rawhide price syndicate, says minister
- Afghan women fear losing rights in peace deal
- Fire destroys hundreds of shanties in Mirpur slum in Dhaka
- Four killed in head-on collision between bus and car in Narsingdi