Dengue death toll rises in Malaysia, number of cases close to double
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Aug 2019 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 06:15 PM BdST
Malaysia saw a rise in deaths caused by dengue to 113 by August 3, compared to 70 cases in the same period last year, the health ministry said on Saturday.
It also said the total of dengue cases from the start of the year to early August hit 80,000, twice the number of cases in the corresponding period last year.
More than 70% of the cases occurred in urban areas, it said.
Globally, the number of dengue cases dropped in 2017-2018, but there has been a sharp increase in 2019, especially in Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dengue death toll rises in Malaysia, number of cases close to double
- Typhoon in eastern China causes landslide, killing 18 people
- Myanmar court charges eight over alleged ties to insurgents
- From Asia to Africa: Women trafficked to Kenya's Bollywood-style dance bars
- Silk Road sweeteners: China woos Myanmar's NLD with junkets
- ‘It’s like a nightmare’: For bombing survivors, anguish that won’t stop
- Indonesia capital, neighbouring provinces in Java hit by major power blackout
- Royal capital to ‘smart city’: Myanmar's Mandalay gets high-tech makeover, sparks ‘spy’ fears
- China bans historical TV dramas ahead of important anniversary
- Malaysia working to tighten laws on forest protection, says minister
Most Read
- Pakistan runs out of options as India tightens grip on Kashmir
- Minister Dipu Moni’s husband lawyer Tawfique Nawaz is severely ill
- College girl dies after falling from high-rise building in Dhaka
- Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide at Manhattan jail, officials say
- Traffic congestions, train delays, crammed ferries make Eid travels chaotic
- RAB chief warns against ‘conspiracy’ centring Kashmir
- One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque, suspect in custody
- Presence of Aedes mosquito, larvae rises in Dhaka several folds during monsoon
- Student dies, another missing while sea-bathing in Cox’s Bazar
- Anger builds in Kashmir as Friday prayers held amid security