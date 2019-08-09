Myanmar court charges eight over alleged ties to insurgents
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2019 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2019 09:13 PM BdST
A Myanmar court on Friday charged eight people with financing terrorism, including six deported from Singapore last month over allegations they had sent money to ethnic rebels in the conflict-torn Rakhine region.
Rakhine state came to global attention after about 730,000 Rohingya Muslims crossed into Bangladesh fleeing a military crackdown in response to militant attacks in 2017.
More recently, civilians have been caught up in clashes between the military and the Arakan Army, an insurgent group that recruits from the mainly Buddhist ethnic Rakhine population and is fighting for greater autonomy for the state.
Myanmar has designated the Arakan Army a terrorist organisation and authorities have deployed thousands of troops to the region.
Speaking outside the courtroom in the commercial capital of Yangon, one defendant said they ran a legitimate association in Singapore raising funds for people displaced by the fighting. The UN says 35,000 people have been forced from their homes.
"We are the Arakan Association. They mixed us up with the Arakan Army," said Tin Hlaing Oo, one of the six deported from Singapore.
Their lawyer, Kyaw Myo Tun, said they were sending money to support those displaced by the violence and recent flooding in the region.
Singapore's home ministry said in July the group - five men and one woman - had "organised and mobilised" some members of the Myanmar community in the city-state to support the Arakan Army.
The Myanmar army has battled various autonomy-seeking ethnic minority insurgent groups for decades but several have agreed to make peace in recent years.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar court charges eight over alleged ties to insurgents
- From Asia to Africa: Women trafficked to Kenya's Bollywood-style dance bars
- Silk Road sweeteners: China woos Myanmar's NLD with junkets
- ‘It’s like a nightmare’: For bombing survivors, anguish that won’t stop
- Indonesia capital, neighbouring provinces in Java hit by major power blackout
- Royal capital to ‘smart city’: Myanmar's Mandalay gets high-tech makeover, sparks ‘spy’ fears
- China bans historical TV dramas ahead of important anniversary
- Malaysia working to tighten laws on forest protection, says minister
- Doubt greets China’s claim that Muslims have been released from camps
- Malaysian court sides with forced labour victims over unpaid wages
Most Read
- As Modi addresses India, protests flare in Kashmir
- Anger builds in Kashmir as Friday prayers held amid security
- Minister Dipu Moni’s husband lawyer Tawfique Nawaz is severely ill
- Bangladesh-India Teesta river water-sharing takes a new turn
- Pakistan runs out of options as India tightens grip on Kashmir
- Canadian retailer Loblaws off the hook over Rana Plaza disaster
- Bangladesh minister says ‘elite’ mosquito transmitting dengue because of development
- Rail services in the north resume after train derailment in Tangail
- Media ‘not correct all the time’, health DG says amid dengue outbreak
- Uber posts $5.2 billion loss and slowest ever growth rate