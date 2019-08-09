Home > World > South-East Asia

Myanmar court charges eight over alleged ties to insurgents

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Aug 2019 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2019 09:13 PM BdST

A Myanmar court on Friday charged eight people with financing terrorism, including six deported from Singapore last month over allegations they had sent money to ethnic rebels in the conflict-torn Rakhine region.

Rakhine state came to global attention after about 730,000 Rohingya Muslims crossed into Bangladesh fleeing a military crackdown in response to militant attacks in 2017.

More recently, civilians have been caught up in clashes between the military and the Arakan Army, an insurgent group that recruits from the mainly Buddhist ethnic Rakhine population and is fighting for greater autonomy for the state.

Myanmar has designated the Arakan Army a terrorist organisation and authorities have deployed thousands of troops to the region.

Speaking outside the courtroom in the commercial capital of Yangon, one defendant said they ran a legitimate association in Singapore raising funds for people displaced by the fighting. The UN says 35,000 people have been forced from their homes.

"We are the Arakan Association. They mixed us up with the Arakan Army," said Tin Hlaing Oo, one of the six deported from Singapore.

Their lawyer, Kyaw Myo Tun, said they were sending money to support those displaced by the violence and recent flooding in the region.

Singapore's home ministry said in July the group - five men and one woman - had "organised and mobilised" some members of the Myanmar community in the city-state to support the Arakan Army.

The Myanmar army has battled various autonomy-seeking ethnic minority insurgent groups for decades but several have agreed to make peace in recent years.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Heavy police stand guard outside of Western District Court were eight people charged with financing terrorism will appear in Yangon, Myanmar, August 9, 2019. Reuters

Myanmar charges 8 over alleged ties to insurgents

File Photo: Indian bar girls perform at a dance bar in Bombay May 5, 2005. REUTERS

Women trafficked to Kenya’s Bollywood-style dance bars

FILE PHOTO: Monywa Aung Shin, Editor-in-Chief of D Wave Journal, the magazine distributed by National League for Democracy Party (NLD), shows one of the books he got during his trip to China in his office in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug 1, 2019. REUTERS

China woos Myanmar's ruling NLD with junkets

FILE PHOTO: A July 7 bombing in a crowded part of Ghazni, Afghanistan, targeted a government building. But four schools were nearby. The New York Times

Anguish that won’t stop for bombing survivors

A man talks with a security officer at a Commuterline station as it is closed due to a major power blackout in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug 4, 2019. REUTERS

Indonesia capital hit by major power blackout 

People stare at the sunset at Su Taung Pyae Pagoda in Mandalay, Myanmar, Mar 29, 2019. REUTERS

High-tech makeover in Myanmar's Mandalay sparks 'spy' fears

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the first meeting of the French-Chinese business council in Beijing, China, Jan 9, 2018. REUTERS

Historical TV dramas banned in China

File Photo: Malaysia's new King Al-Sultan Abdullah RiÕayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah inspects an honour guard during his coronation at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul 30, 2019. reuters

Malaysia to tighten forest protection laws

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.