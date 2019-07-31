Malaysia working to tighten laws on forest protection, says minister
>>Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published: 31 Jul 2019 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 04:14 PM BdST
Malaysia is working on reforms to its decades-old forestry laws, and will consider suggestions from green activists on how to better protect its rainforests, a minister said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, hundreds of environmentalists marched on Malaysia's parliament demanding changes to the constitution and laws to step up punishments for forest-clearing, corruption and pollution.
Organised by environmental group PEKA Malaysia, the demonstrators also called for forest management to be moved to central government control from state level.
Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji, Malaysia's deputy minister of water, land and natural resources, told local media this week that discussions on changing the laws had begun, and he hoped new bills would be presented to parliament by early next year.
"We have to take the suggested amendments to the attorney-general's office first," he was quoted as saying by the Free Malaysia Today news website, adding feedback would also be sought from green groups.
One proposed change would likely be for the federal government to request closer cooperation from states, he added. "If the states agree, then it is good for our forests," he said.
A ministry source, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the press, confirmed the media report.
The "biggest hurdle" was in convincing all states to back the changes, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Under Malaysia's constitution, forest management falls largely under state, not federal control. This has led to economic interests being prioritised over the environment and rights of indigenous people, green groups say.
States have the power to give permits for logging and other forest activities, whereas federal government is limited to making policy and monitoring, Tengku Zulpuri told local media.
"If any report on infringements is made, we can only take note and tell the state to act," he added.
Earlier this year, the Malaysian government said it would sue the Kelantan state authorities for failing to uphold the land rights of indigenous people.
The world lost 12 million hectares (30 million acres) of tropical tree cover in 2018 - the equivalent of 30 football pitches a minute - according to monitoring service Global Forest Watch.
Malaysia was among the top six countries with the biggest losses that year.
Besides being a major producer of timber and wood products, the Southeast Asian nation is the second-largest grower of palm oil, the world's most widely used edible oil.
Palm plantations in both the Malaysian and Indonesian parts of Borneo have come under scrutiny over logging activities, forest-clearing, fires and labour abuses.
Laws to protect Malaysia's forests were last changed almost 30 years ago, according to PEKA Malaysia, whose push for reform is backed by an online petition that attracted more than 175,000 signatories.
But Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil, the group's president, said it was unlikely states would agree to hand over powers, given the revenue they collect from logging activities.
"If the federal (government) is not stern in this action, we can say goodbye to our forests and wildlife," she said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Doubt greets China’s claim that Muslims have been released from camps
- Malaysian court sides with forced labour victims over unpaid wages
- Chinese internet pioneer who exposed misdeeds gets heavy prison term
- China says it has freed most Muslims held in camps, but that’s difficult to prove
- Malaysian police chief says tough to combat drugs with addicts on force
- Cambodia says to increase arms purchases from China
- Police fire tear gas in clash with Hong Kong protesters over banned march
- Amid Hong Kong’s protests, faces become weapons
- Indian MP draws parliament's ire over 'sexist' remark
- Club floor collapses in S Korea as athletes dance; 2 people dead
Most Read
- BRAC appoints Asif Saleh executive director
- Bangladeshi youth charged with killing four family members in Canada
- Police seek answers over girl on ninth floor ledge of Dhaka building
- Dubai ruler’s wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court
- Dengue spreads almost all over Bangladesh as number of patients crosses 15,000
- World Bank sanctions TigerIT over Bangladesh’s national smartcard project
- PM Hasina plays down fears over traces of antibiotics in milk
- Six workers die from toxic gas from septic tank in Joypurhat
- Judge lifts ban on pasteurised milk sales by Pran, Akij
- Labaid, Popular, Ibn Sina fined for profiteering over dengue tests