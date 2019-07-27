Home > World > South-East Asia

Indian MP draws parliament's ire over 'sexist' remark

>>Thomson Reuters Foundation

Published: 27 Jul 2019 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 11:47 AM BdST

Indian lawmakers called on Friday for one of their colleagues to be punished for making sexist remarks to the house speaker, the second time he has been in hot water over his treatment of a female colleague.

Azam Khan responded sarcastically when Rama Devi, deputy speaker for the lower house, asked him to look at her as he addressed her during a debate on Thursday.

"I want to look at you so much that you will end up telling me to look away," Khan responded, in comments Indian media condemned as sexist.

"I like you so much, you are so dear to me that I only wish to gaze into your eyes all the time," said the 70-year-old representative of the regional Samajwadi Party.

The comments came months after Khan came under fire for remarking on the colour of a former female MP's underwear, and triggered outraged responses from some rival politicians.

"This parliament passed the sexual harassment at the workplace bill ... we cannot just sit around and be silent spectators," India's women's minister Smriti Irani told the house on Friday.

India's parliament has a reputation for boisterousness, with the speaker frequently forced to call off daily proceedings as lawmakers loudly heckle each other, or try to press their demands by storming the well of the house.

Just 78 of the 542 seats in India's lower house are held by women.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav later defended Khan, saying he did not mean any disrespect to Devi, an MP from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Nonetheless, some social media users condemned his remarks and television news channels debated whether he should be suspended.

Khan himself appeared unrepentant.

"Sister, I have had a long political career, it is not possible for me to say anything bad," he told the speaker after the furor over his original remarks.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The bombing of a cathedral in the southern Philippines in January killed at least 23 people. The New York Times

Indonesian couple carried out Philippines bombing: Police

FILE PHOTO: A man prays for victims in front of the torched Kyoto Animation building in Kyoto, Japan, Jul 20, 2019. REUTERS

Japan officials hunt for reasons behind fire that killed 34

An anti-extradition bill demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during clashes with riot police after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, China Jul 21, 2019. REUTERS

Triad gangster attack in HK train station

Pirates attack Korean cargo ship 

An Indonesian soldier looks at a Hindu temple damaged following an earthquake in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, July 16, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Undersea quake hits Bali

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (R) and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu speak to media over an extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China Jul 15, 2019. REUTERS

HK leader condemns violence against police

File Photo: Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in Assam, Jul 14, 2017. REUTERS

Death toll grows from floods, landslides across S Asia

One dies in Indonesia quake

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.