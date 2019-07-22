Pirates attack Korean cargo ship near Singapore Strait
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jul 2019 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 10:04 AM BdST
Pirates attacked a South Korean-flagged cargo ship near the Singapore Strait early on Monday, assaulting the crew and making off with thousands of dollars in cash, Korea's Yonhap news agency said.
Singapore police, who manage the island nation's coastguard, did not comment immediately on the incident.
Piracy has fallen in the busy sea lane that runs past Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in recent years amid heavier policing.
However, the Yonhap report said seven pirates on a speedboat attacked the CK BlueBell before dawn, leaving some crew with minor injuries.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pirates attack Korean cargo ship near Singapore Strait
- Bali earthquake forces hotel evacuations
- Hong Kong leader condemns violence against police, labels protesters ‘rioters’
- Death toll grows from floods and landslides across South Asia
- Quake causes panic in eastern Indonesia; one killed
- Women fear return of Taliban, and old ways
- Amnesty International calls on S Korea to end discrimination of gay soldiers
- Blasts bring Sri Lankan Buddhist monks to political centre stage
- Calls for justice, intervention as Philippines buries drug war's youngest known victim
- Buddhists go to war: When nationalism overrides pacifism
Most Read
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy sees ‘ulterior motive’ of US Embassy in Dhaka behind Priya Saha’s remarks
- Magistrates dismiss two sedition cases filed against embattled activist Priya Saha
- Two more dead, 25 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh
- Drugs the common thread in Barguna daylight murder
- Jatiya Party denounces Priya Saha’s White House remarks
- Britain calls ship seizure 'hostile act' as Iran releases video of capture
- Man lynched in Naraynganj was the father, not child abductor
- Court rejects bail plea of slain Barguna youth Refat’s wife Minny
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka