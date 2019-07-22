Home > World > South-East Asia

Cannabis among top priorities for new Thai government

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Jul 2019 01:57 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 01:57 PM BdST

Developing a medical cannabis industry is among top policy priorities for Thailand's new government, according to a document released before the formal announcement.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former junta leader who heads a civilian government following March elections, is due to set out the policies for debate in the national assembly on Thursday. The policy document was released on Sunday.

Developing the medical cannabis industry was a key demand of the Bhumjaithai party, one of the biggest parties in Prayuth's 19-party coalition.

"The study and technological development of marijuana, hemp, and other medicinal herbs should be sped up for the medical industry to create economic opportunity and income for the people," the policy document said.

Thailand, which had a tradition of using cannabis to relieve pain and fatigue, legalised marijuana for medical use and research last year.

Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, now a deputy prime minister and health minister, said his goal was to enable all Thais to grow marijuana to make money.

Anutin told local media it was important to remove hemp with a high level of cannabidiol (CBD) from the list of banned drugs for cultivation and then to free up hospitals to prescribe drugs containing the chemical compound.

Among other urgent government priorities were addressing drought, labour and economic problems.

Also on the list was a study to amend a new constitution that critics say preserves the hold of the military indefinitely. This study had been a demand of another coalition partner, the Democrat Party.

However, any constitutional changes would require the support of the Senate - which is entirely made up of appointees of the previous junta.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An anti-extradition bill demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during clashes with riot police after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, China Jul 21, 2019. REUTERS

Triad gangster attack in HK train station

Pirates attack Korean cargo ship 

An Indonesian soldier looks at a Hindu temple damaged following an earthquake in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, July 16, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Undersea quake hits Bali

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (R) and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu speak to media over an extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China Jul 15, 2019. REUTERS

HK leader condemns violence against police

File Photo: Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in Assam, Jul 14, 2017. REUTERS

Death toll grows from floods, landslides across S Asia

One dies in Indonesia quake

The opening session of the loya jirga, a yearly tribal assembly where some 30 percent of participants are now women, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 29, 2019. Many Afghan women seized on the freedoms that emerged after the American invasion and collapse of the Taliban government in 2001. They do not want to go back to the terms of Taliban rule. The New York Times

Afghan women fear return of Taliban

FILE PHOTO : A gay couple lies on a lawn during Korea Queer Festival 2015 in central Seoul, South Korea, Jun 28, 2015. REUTERS

S Korea urged to end discrimination of gay soldiers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.