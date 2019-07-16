Home > World > South-East Asia

Bali earthquake forces hotel evacuations

>> The New York Times

Published: 16 Jul 2019 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 10:51 AM BdST

A strong undersea earthquake shook the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday, forcing tourists to leave their hotels as a precaution.

The magnitude 6.1 quake followed days of seismic activity in the region, including a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake Sunday that killed at least two people in a sparsely populated area of eastern Indonesia. That quake displaced 2,000 people and damaged scores of homes.

Pictures on social media after Tuesday’s quake showed tourists at one hotel in Bali being led to safety.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or damage from the quake, which occurred shortly after 8 am about 60 miles southwest of Denpasar, Bali’s largest city and the provincial capital.

The European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC said the quake was 60 miles deep.

 

c.2019 New York Times News Service

