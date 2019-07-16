Bali earthquake forces hotel evacuations

The magnitude 6.1 quake followed days of seismic activity in the region, including a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake Sunday that killed at least two people in a sparsely populated area of eastern Indonesia. That quake displaced 2,000 people and damaged scores of homes.

Pictures on social media after Tuesday’s quake showed tourists at one hotel in Bali being led to safety.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or damage from the quake, which occurred shortly after 8 am about 60 miles southwest of Denpasar, Bali’s largest city and the provincial capital.

The European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC said the quake was 60 miles deep.

