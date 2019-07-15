Quake causes panic in eastern Indonesia; one killed
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2019 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 10:20 AM BdST
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the Moluccas islands in eastern Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, killing one person and causing panic among residents.
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) in an area 168 km south-southeast of the city of Ternate, the USGS said.
Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMKG) recorded the quake at 7.2 magnitude and was not in danger of causing a tsunami.
The country's disaster mitigation agency said on Twitter a woman in South Halmahera died due to the quake, without giving further details.
Within less than four hours since the main quake, the disaster agency recorded at least 30 aftershocks, it added.
The quake hit hours after a magnitude 6.6 struck offshore Western Australia, south of Indonesia.
Iksan Subur, an official with Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency based in the regency of South Halmahera, near the earthquake's epicentre, said people in the area panicked and ran out of their houses.
People who lived near the ocean left for higher ground despite reassurances from officials that the quake did not have tsunami potential.
In a video uploaded on Twitter a few hours after the quake, authorities asked people to return to their houses.
The BMKG said the main quake was felt in other parts of Indonesia, including cities on Sulawesi island and in Sorong on Papua island.
Last week, the BMKG issued a tsunami warning, which was later lifted, after a magnitude 6.9 quake hit off the northeastern shore of Sulawesi, west of Sunday's quake.
Indonesia is situated on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is frequently hit by earthquakes and sometimes accompanying tsunamis.
The most devastating in recent Indonesian history was on Dec 26 in 2004, when a magnitude 9.5 quake triggered a massive tsunami that killed around 226,000 people along the shorelines of the Indian Ocean, including more than 126,000 in Indonesia.
Last year, a tsunami hit the city of Palu in Sulawesi, killing thousands.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Women fear return of Taliban, and old ways
- Amnesty International calls on S Korea to end discrimination of gay soldiers
- Blasts bring Sri Lankan Buddhist monks to political centre stage
- Calls for justice, intervention as Philippines buries drug war's youngest known victim
- Buddhists go to war: When nationalism overrides pacifism
- Executions 'rampant' in Philippine drug war, UN probe needed
- Taliban car bomb kills at least 8 Afghan security force members in Ghazni province
- Islamic State says it carried out attack at Shi'ite mosque in central Afghanistan
- For recording her boss’ lewd call, she, not he, will go to jail
- How AI helped improve crowd counting in Hong Kong protests
Most Read
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children
- Death of Ershad evokes memories of a dictator who repressed and reshaped Bangladesh
- Former military ruler Ershad to be buried in Dhaka Tuesday
- Bidisha bids emotional farewell to ex-husband Ershad
- Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad dies at 90
- Ershad: A quick look back
- England win World Cup in Super Over drama to end 44-year wait
- Ershad’s long legal battle: One case remains unresolved
- BNP expresses condolences over Ershad’s death
- PM Hasina expresses condolences over Ershad’s death