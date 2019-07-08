Home > World > South-East Asia

Executions 'rampant' in Philippine drug war, UN probe needed

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Jul 2019 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 11:15 AM BdST

Impunity and unlawful killings continue unabated three years into the Philippines' war on drugs, with a pattern of executions under the guise of police sting operations and a state unwilling to investigate them, a report said on Monday.

The London-based Amnesty International in its report "They Just Kill" urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to approve a resolution calling for an investigation into the Philippines, where there was now a "perilous normalisation" of illegal executions and police abuses.

A vote on the resolution by the 47-member council is expected later this week.

The exact number of dead in President Rodrigo Duterte's infamous war on drugs is impossible to independently verify, but many thousands have been killed, more than 6,000 of those during operations in which police said suspects were armed and had fought back.

The government has repeatedly rejected allegations that police have executed drug users and dealers and say victims' families can file legal cases against police.

Amnesty said the authorities used "deliberate obfuscation and misinformation" to make it impossible to monitor the full extent of killings, which overwhelmingly targeted poor and marginalised communities lacking the means or support to mount legal challenges against police.

Amnesty's report compiled in April focused on Bulacan province, the new epicentre of the crackdown, examining 27 killings there during 20 incidents, 18 of which were official police operations.

In three-quarters of incidents, those killed were on "watch lists" of people in communities with suspected use or involvement in drugs, Amnesty found.

It viewed those lists as unreliable and illegitimate "seeming to guide decisions about whom the police are targeting for arrest, or in some cases, to kill".

Based on witnesses and other information, it concluded half were extrajudicial killings. It said the other incidents pointed broadly to previous patterns of executions, but it could not obtain sufficient evidence and information to be certain.

The police narrative that undercover officers posing as drug buyers had killed only in self defence "doesn't meet the feeblest standards of credibility", Amnesty concluded.

Duterte's spokesman Salvador Panelo was not immediately aware of the report when contacted on Monday and gave no initial comment.

He last week said police conduct was lawful and described the call for a UN probe as interference by foreign governments "misled by false news and untruthful narratives."

"Violent encounters during police operations are not extraordinary," he said. "Illegal drugs alter the psychological make up of those pushers and users, hence the violent resistance."

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis no mystery for us: India
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Australia limping before 'blockbuster' semi
Mashrafe takes blame for misfiring Tigers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - New Zealand Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 7, 2019 General view during nets Action Images via Reuters
Formidable India in NZ's path

More stories

Executions 'rampant' in Philippine drug war

Photo taken via Google map

Taliban car bomb kills 12 in Afghanistan

FILE PHOTO: A member of the Iraqi security forces celebrates as he holds an Islamic State flag on top of a building destroyed in clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq Jul 10, 2017. REUTERS

IS claims responsibility for Shi'ite mosque attack

Nuril Maknun, a bookkeeper who went to jail for six months after recording a phone call in which her boss sexually harassed her, in Labuapi, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2018. Maknun's ordeal has become a very public example of Indonesia’s failure to protect women from sexual harassment. (Richard C. Paddock/The New York Times)

Indonesia jails woman for recording boss’s lewd call

AI helps improve crowd counting in HK protests

A car splashes through large puddles caused by downpours in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan Jul 3, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS

Japan orders 800,000 to evacuate

Protesters breach the doors of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Monday, Jul 1, 2019, hours after the government held a ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the territory’s return to China from Britain. A few hundred protesters stormed into the legislative complex on Monday, pumping their fists in the air, after riot police appeared to back away from a confrontation, leaving the compound hours after the core group of demonstrators started bashing their way in. The New York Times

HK protesters storm legislature, dividing the movement

Indonesia arrests leader of militant network

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.