Home > World > South-East Asia

Taliban car bomb kills at least 12 in attack on Afghan security compound

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jul 2019 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2019 12:34 PM BdST

Taliban Islamist fighters killed at least eight Afghan security force members and four civilians, as well as wounding more than 50 civilians, by blowing up a car bomb in central Ghazni province on Sunday, government officials and the Taliban said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for detonating the bomb near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) compound in Ghazni city during Sunday morning's rush hour. "Dozens of NDS officers were killed or wounded," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Arif Noori, a provincial government spokesman in Ghazni, confirmed eight members of the NDS and four civilians died in the blast, with more than 50 civilians injured. "Many injured people were being rushed to the hospital," he said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The blast in a crowded area of Ghazni city was the latest in a wave of near-daily attacks by the Taliban, who now hold sway over about half of Afghanistan and continue to intensify attacks on Afghan forces despite increased efforts towards a peace agreement to end the 18-year war.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates Action Images via Reuters
Rohit has most centuries at a single WC
Warner heroics for Australia are in vain
Rahul, Rohit help India beat SL
Shoaib Malik retires from ODIs

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A member of the Iraqi security forces celebrates as he holds an Islamic State flag on top of a building destroyed in clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq Jul 10, 2017. REUTERS

IS claims responsibility for Shi'ite mosque attack

Nuril Maknun, a bookkeeper who went to jail for six months after recording a phone call in which her boss sexually harassed her, in Labuapi, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2018. Maknun's ordeal has become a very public example of Indonesia’s failure to protect women from sexual harassment. (Richard C. Paddock/The New York Times)

Indonesia jails woman for recording boss’s lewd call

AI helps improve crowd counting in HK protests

A car splashes through large puddles caused by downpours in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan Jul 3, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS

Japan orders 800,000 to evacuate

Protesters breach the doors of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Monday, Jul 1, 2019, hours after the government held a ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the territory’s return to China from Britain. A few hundred protesters stormed into the legislative complex on Monday, pumping their fists in the air, after riot police appeared to back away from a confrontation, leaving the compound hours after the core group of demonstrators started bashing their way in. The New York Times

HK protesters storm legislature, dividing the movement

Indonesia arrests leader of militant network

Damaged vehicles are seen at the the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan Jul 1, 2019. REUTERS

Taliban militants claim responsibility for Kabul blast

File Photo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Osaka, Japan Jun 29, 2019. REUTERS

Japan to tighten S Korea export rules

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.