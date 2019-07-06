Islamic State says it carried out attack at Shi'ite mosque in central Afghanistan

At least two people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries as a bomb planted by the hardline Islamist militants inside the Mohammadiya mosque, used by Shi’ites, went off on Friday night, said Aref Noori, a provincial government spokesman.

Islamic State frequently targets Afghanistan’s Shi’ite minority, which it calls “apostates”. The militant group said 40 people were injured in the explosion.

The explosive device was planted ahead of the Friday prayers, government officials said.