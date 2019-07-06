Islamic State says it carried out attack at Shi'ite mosque in central Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jul 2019 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 05:57 PM BdST
Islamic State fighters claimed responsibility on Saturday for a deadly overnight attack in a mosque in central province of Ghazni in Afghanistan.
At least two people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries as a bomb planted by the hardline Islamist militants inside the Mohammadiya mosque, used by Shi’ites, went off on Friday night, said Aref Noori, a provincial government spokesman.
Islamic State frequently targets Afghanistan’s Shi’ite minority, which it calls “apostates”. The militant group said 40 people were injured in the explosion.
The explosive device was planted ahead of the Friday prayers, government officials said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Islamic State says it carried out attack at Shi'ite mosque in central Afghanistan
- For recording her boss’ lewd call, she, not he, will go to jail
- How AI helped improve crowd counting in Hong Kong protests
- Japan, hit by torrential rains, orders 800,000 to evacuate
- Angry core of Hong Kong protesters storms legislature, dividing the movement
- Indonesian police arrest leader of network with ties to al-Qaeda
- Taliban militants claim responsibility for blast in Afghan capital
- Japan to tighten export rules for high-tech materials to South Korea
- Two giant Buddhas survived 1,500 years. Fragments, graffiti and a hologram remain
- Hong Kong activists call on G20 leaders to help ‘liberate’ city
Most Read
- Bangladesh end World Cup campaign with heavy defeat to Pakistan as Shaheen takes 6 wickets
- For recording her boss’ lewd call, she, not he, will go to jail
- Police say Wari child was raped before murder
- Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe bids farewell to World Cup with praise for mighty Shakib
- Xi, Hasina ‘agree’ Rohingyas must return to Myanmar for quick end to crisis
- Ordered deported, migrants hit with fines running into hundreds of thousands
- Wahhabism confronted: Sri Lanka curbs Saudi influence after bombings
- Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with $38 billion settlement
- Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad needs blood
- Norway politician forced sex on asylum-seekers: Court finds