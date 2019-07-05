Home > World > South-East Asia

For recording her boss’ lewd call, she, not he, will go to jail

Richard C Paddock and Muktita Suhartono, The New York Times

Published: 05 Jul 2019 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 06:53 PM BdST

A school bookkeeper in Indonesia who recorded her boss’ lewd phone call as proof she was being harassed must serve at least six months in prison for distributing obscene material, the country’s Supreme Court has ruled.

Nuril Maknun, 41, who worked as a part-time bookkeeper at a high school on the religiously conservative island of Lombok, said on Friday that she was disappointed by the court’s ruling, which she called an “obvious injustice.” It was her final appeal in a case that has been closely followed across the country and that became an issue during the recent presidential election.

“I, as a woman, should be protected, but then I was the one who became the victim,” she said in a telephone interview. “People should know that when we get harassed, there is no place to take refuge.”

Her boss, who goes by the single name Muslim, as is common in Indonesia, was the principal at Senior High School Seven in Mataram, Lombok’s largest city. Nuril recorded him using explicit language and hounding her to have an affair. He was never punished for harassing her and instead has been promoted repeatedly.

The case has highlighted the common problem of workplace harassment in Indonesia. President Joko Widodo said in the runup to his re-election that he would consider granting clemency to Nuril once her legal appeals had been exhausted. An aide to the president said on Friday that officials were reviewing the case.

Women in Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country, have little legal recourse and are expected to tolerate harassment and sometimes sexual relations if they want to keep their jobs, women’s rights advocates said.

Nuril was acquitted at trial, but prosecutors appealed the verdict.

A three-judge panel found her guilty last year and imposed a sentence of six months and a fine of about $35,000, a huge amount for her family. If she does not pay the fine, she must serve an additional three months.

In the ruling released on Thursday by a different three-judge panel, the court denied her request for a review of the case.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Tigers eye happy ending for Mashrafe
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan keen to end
WC on a high: Sarfaraz
Tigers need 316
Train hard, play easy: Aussie coach

More stories

Representational Image: People use their smartphones as they attend a parade at a the main road to celebrate Jakarta's 492nd anniversary, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 30, 2019. Reuters

Indonesia jails woman for recording boss’s lewd call

AI helps improve crowd counting in HK protests

A car splashes through large puddles caused by downpours in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan Jul 3, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS

Japan orders 800,000 to evacuate

Protesters breach the doors of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Monday, Jul 1, 2019, hours after the government held a ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the territory’s return to China from Britain. A few hundred protesters stormed into the legislative complex on Monday, pumping their fists in the air, after riot police appeared to back away from a confrontation, leaving the compound hours after the core group of demonstrators started bashing their way in. The New York Times

HK protesters storm legislature, dividing the movement

Indonesia arrests leader of militant network

Damaged vehicles are seen at the the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan Jul 1, 2019. REUTERS

Taliban militants claim responsibility for Kabul blast

File Photo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Osaka, Japan Jun 29, 2019. REUTERS

Japan to tighten S Korea export rules

A 3-D projection of how a destroyed Buddha, known as Solsol to locals, might have looked in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, May 20, 2019. Since the Taliban destroyed the two giant statues in March 2001, the degradation has continued, as Afghanistan and the international community have spent 18 years debating what to do to protect or restore the site. The New York Times

Two giant Buddhas survived 1,500 years

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.