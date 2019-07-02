Angry core of Hong Kong protesters storms legislature, dividing the movement
>> Javier C Hernández, The New York Times
Published: 02 Jul 2019 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 01:15 PM BdST
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched in peaceful protest in Hong Kong on Monday as it commemorated its return to China in 1997, but the city was shaken by images of a smaller group of activists who broke into the legislature, smashed glass walls and spray-painted slogans in the inner chamber.
The split-screen protest offered vivid evidence that the divide in the former British colony is not merely between protesters and the Beijing-allied government — the protesters are increasingly at odds with one another.
On Monday, as activists armed with metal bars and makeshift battering rams were on the cusp of breaking down the doors of the Legislative Council, a group of veteran politicians sympathetic to their cause pleaded with them to reconsider.
“Please ask if it’s worth it,” Claudia Mo, a lawmaker, told one black-masked protester. “Think about your mother.”
The confrontation made clear that the protest movement that has upended Hong Kong for months as citizens condemned meddling from the mainland is at a crossroads. Until now, protesters took pride in having no recognized leaders and using encrypted messaging to crowd-source their direction. But the pitfalls of that approach have begun to emerge, with protesters disagreeing over tactics and goals and lacking a consistent position from which to negotiate — even as the government toughens its stance.
“Now Beijing has a good excuse to become even more uncompromising,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political scientist at Hong Kong Baptist University.
On Monday, Hong Kong social media was filled with pleas for the protesters to return to non-destructive methods. And early Tuesday, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, condemned the violence and praised the police, who she said had exercised restraint.
For weeks, the Hong Kong protest movement had stayed on the high road.
A few days after police used rubber bullets and pepper spray against demonstrators June 12, protesters held a vast and peaceful demonstration of more than 2 million.
On Monday, the vast majority of protesters were once again peaceful. But the images that dominated the day were generated by a core of a few hundred protesters who broke into the legislature.
The protesters now risk helping President Xi Jinping of China justify his desire for tighter control of Hong Kong, analysts say.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka edge out WI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Vijay Shankar celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Reuters
India's Shankar out of World Cup
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indonesian police arrest leader of network with ties to al-Qaeda
- Taliban militants claim responsibility for blast in Afghan capital
- Japan to tighten export rules for high-tech materials to South Korea
- Two giant Buddhas survived 1,500 years. Fragments, graffiti and a hologram remain
- Hong Kong activists call on G20 leaders to help ‘liberate’ city
- Cambodia charges Chinese nationals over deadly building collapse
- A year later, Thailand's rescued ‘cave boys’ honour diver who died
- Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia
- Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
Most Read
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Barguna murder suspect Nayan Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad put on life support: Health minister
- Travellers hit out at Biman Bangladesh Airlines over ‘poor service’
- HC rejects DIG Mizan’s bail appeal, orders police to take him into custody
- LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport
- Pakistani man kills wife, two children, six others in alleged honour killing
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary
- PSC publishes results of 38th BCS written tests
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch