Taliban militants claim responsibility for blast in Afghan capital

Published: 01 Jul 2019

A blast in the Afghan capital on Monday was part of an attack by Taliban fighters targeting the defence ministry compound in Kabul, the Islamist militant group said in a statement.

"The target was the defence ministry's technical installation," a Taliban official said in the statement, adding that the blast injured several Taliban fighters, civilians and government employees.

