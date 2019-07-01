Taliban militants claim responsibility for blast in Afghan capital
Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2019 02:06 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 02:07 PM BdST
A blast in the Afghan capital on Monday was part of an attack by Taliban fighters targeting the defence ministry compound in Kabul, the Islamist militant group said in a statement.
"The target was the defence ministry's technical installation," a Taliban official said in the statement, adding that the blast injured several Taliban fighters, civilians and government employees.
