Cambodia charges Chinese nationals over deadly building collapse
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2019 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 10:38 AM BdST
A Cambodian court charged seven people on Tuesday, including five Chinese nationals, with involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy after 28 people died in a collapsed building on the weekend.
Some 26 people were injured after the Chinese-owned building collapsed on Saturday in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, prompting Prime Minister Hun Sen to fire a top disaster management official.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the seven-storey steel and concrete structure to crumple without warning before dawn, trapping construction workers who were sleeping on the site. The last two survivors were found on Monday.
The port and resort town has seen a rush of Chinese investment in recent years, especially in the casino, property and tourism sectors, and questions have been raised about construction standards.
Prosecutors charged two Chinese nationals, the building owner Chen Kun and construction supervisor Deng Xing Gui, with involuntary manslaughter, causing unintentional injuries and damage, according to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court.
Three other Chinese nationals, a Vietnamese and a Cambodian were charged with conspiracy related to the charges, the court documents showed.
The men were not available for comment on Tuesday.
Hun Sen fired a top disaster management official on Monday for failing to take responsibility for the disaster and accepted the resignation of Yun Min, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province.
High-level resignations over wrongdoing are rare in Cambodia.
The accident has sparked a public debate about the nature of Chinese businesses in Cambodia, which critics say are allowed to operate without enough scrutiny.
Sihanoukville is home to Cambodia's largest port and a Chinese Special Economic Zone linked to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not a one-man army: Shakib
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 24, 2019 England's Jason Roy during nets Action Images via Reuters
Roy to miss Australia clash
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cambodia charges Chinese nationals over deadly building collapse
- A year later, Thailand's rescued ‘cave boys’ honour diver who died
- Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia
- Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- Black-clad protesters demand full withdrawal of Hong Kong extradition bill
- ASEAN must not turn a blind eye to plight of Rohingya, groups say
- Hong Kong leader signals end to extradition bill, but refuses to step down
- Tens of thousands dressed in black rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down
Most Read
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Shakib’s fifty, five-for help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan in key World Cup clash
- At least four dead as Upaban Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
- HC extends freeze on privilege for loan defaulters by 2 months
- Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser
- FDI rises in Bangladesh, despite global fall
- BNP candidate GM Siraj wins by-election to Bogura-6 parliamentary constituency
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat against Afghanistan in World Cup clash
- ACC files case against DIG Mizanur over ‘illegal wealth’
- New Zealand wary of Williamson ban