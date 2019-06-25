A year later, Thailand's rescued ‘cave boys’ honour diver who died
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2019 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 10:26 AM BdST
A Thai soccer team trapped in a cave last year for 17 days returned there on Monday to perform Buddhist rituals honouring a former navy diver killed in the dramatic effort to rescue them that captivated the world.
A year after their ordeal, the team of 12, wearing yellow T-shirts, accompanied by their coach, gave alms to monks in honour of Sergeant Saman Kunan, who died while he worked underwater.
"I want to thank Sergeant Sam," Ekkapol Chantawong, assistant coach of the Wild Boars soccer team, told Reuters Video News, as the group placed flowers before a portrait of the diver, set beside a row of shaven-headed monks in orange robes.
"Without him, I and the boys would not be standing here."
The team, aged between 11 and 16, were trapped with their coach on June 23, 2018 when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels of a cave complex they were exploring in the northern province of Chiang Rai.
The race to rescue them gripped public attention as experts from around the world volunteered to help.
Saman Kunan, a former member of an elite Thai Navy SEAL unit, died on the night of July 5 after entering the cave to place oxygen tanks along a potential exit route.
Saman's wife, Waleeporn Kunan, said the boys always expressed their gratitude to her when they crossed paths in the district where they all live.
"Every time they see me, they would run over just like back then right after their rescue," she said.
The boys received soccer shirts and offers of tours and match tickets as their rescue unfolded during the World Cup.
A year later, fascination with the saga has yet to die down.
Netflix said in April it had signed a deal to make a miniseries about the rescue, to be directed by "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M Chu and Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya.
Two books about the rescue have been published, and a feature film by British-Thai director Tom Waller, "The Cave", wrapped shooting in December, the Hollywood Reporter has said.
The boys, regarded as national treasures in Thailand, declined to be interviewed and referred questions to their soccer coach.
"Life is the same but now more people know about me," said Ekkapol, who founded a new soccer team, Ekkapol Academy, for underprivileged and stateless children.
Ekkapol, who is from a minority group in Myanmar, was granted Thai citizenship after the rescue, as were several of the rescued boys who were also stateless.
"The football team is to encourage the boys, especially the border boys, to have somewhere they can play football. To have their own field and a brighter future," he said.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not a one-man army: Shakib
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 24, 2019 England's Jason Roy during nets Action Images via Reuters
Roy to miss Australia clash
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 West Indies Andre Russell goes off injured Action Images via Reuters
Russell ruled out of WC
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia
- Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- Black-clad protesters demand full withdrawal of Hong Kong extradition bill
- ASEAN must not turn a blind eye to plight of Rohingya, groups say
- Hong Kong leader signals end to extradition bill, but refuses to step down
- Tens of thousands dressed in black rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down
- Embattled Hong Kong leader Lam suspends China extradition bill
- Ancient Afghan citadel collapses, cultural heritage sites at risk
Most Read
- At least four dead as Upaban Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Shakib’s fifty, five-for help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan in key World Cup clash
- Probe opens into Upaban train accident amid rescue efforts
- Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser
- HC extends freeze on privilege for loan defaulters by 2 months
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat against Afghanistan in World Cup clash
- FDI rises in Bangladesh, despite global fall
- BNP candidate GM Siraj wins by-election to Bogura-6 parliamentary constituency
- Argentina beat Qatar 2-0 to qualify for Copa America last eight