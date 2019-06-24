Home > World > South-East Asia

Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia

  Reuters

Published: 24 Jun 2019

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings.

The quake hit at a depth of 220 km (136 miles), the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.

WARNING:

