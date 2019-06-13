Taiwan president wins ruling party's nomination for 2020 election
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2019 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 12:29 PM BdST
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday won the ruling party's hotly contested nomination for the 2020 presidential election, domestic media said, in a boost to her administration.
Tsai beat her former premier, William Lai, in a national tally for the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party's primary race, several television broadcasters and newspapers said.
The self-ruled island is set to hold its presidential election in January, amid heightened tension with China, which considers it a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to return it to the fold, if necessary.
The election made front-page headlines in April after Foxconn chairman Terry Gou joined the primary for the China-friendly opposition party in Taiwan.
