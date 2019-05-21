Home > World > South-East Asia

Official count gives President Widodo victory in Indonesian election

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 May 2019 10:47 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 10:47 AM BdST

Incumbent President Joko Widodo won last month's Indonesian election with 55.5% of votes against 44.5% for his challenger, retired General Prabowo Subianto, the election commission's official count said early on Tuesday.

The official result released by the General Election Commission (KPU) confirms unofficial counts by private pollsters of the Apr 17 election, giving Widodo a comfortable victory, though it could trigger a legal challenge and potential street protests after Prabowo claimed widespread cheating.

Widodo won with over 85 million of the total 154 million votes cast in the world's third-largest democracy. There was no immediate reaction from him or his campaign team.

An election supervisory agency earlier on Monday dismissed claims of systematic cheating because of a lack of evidence and independent observers and analysts have said the poll was free and fair.

But a witness for Prabowo's campaign team and the leading opposition party refused to sign and validate the official results, which were announced more than a day earlier than expected after the KPU worked into the early hours of Tuesday to finish the vote count.

"We won't give up in the face of this injustice, cheating, lies, and these actions against democracy," said Azis Subekti, a witness from Prabowo's campaign team.

It was not immediately clear if Prabowo would mount a legal challenge to the official result.

Authorities have tightened security in anticipation of potential civil unrest and have detained dozens of militant Islamists suspected of planning attacks to create mayhem during demonstrations.

Police rolled out barbed wire and readied armoured trucks and water cannons around the KPU. They have also prevented people from across Indonesia travelling to Jakarta en masse to join protests.

Prabowo has said the situation could trigger "people power"-style protests, while the government and police have urged protesters to keep the peace and vowed action against anyone stirring unrest.

National police, who report directly to Widodo, have also held or interrogated at least three leading opposition figures for suspected treason.

The streets outside the KPU were quiet immediately after the announcement.

Last week, police said they had detained about 30 suspected militants with ties to Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), Indonesia's largest group linked to Islamic State.

The losing party can lodge a legal challenge at the constitutional court. Otherwise, the commission will officially declare the winner by May 28.

Prabowo has not yet confirmed if he intends to go to court, but his challenge to his 2014 defeat by Widodo was rejected.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Taiwan legalises same-sex marriage

Same-sex marriage supporters take part in a rally during parliament discussion on three different draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan May 14, 2019. REUTERS

Taiwan lawmakers discuss landmark LGBT law

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Singapore, Nov 15, 2018. REUTERS

Philippines withdraws top diplomats from Canada

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018.

Malaysia teen jumps to death after Instagram poll

File Photo: A prison security officer stands guard as members of the media await the release of Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who spent more than two years in a Malaysian prison on suspicion of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader, from a prison in Kajang, Malaysia May 3, 2019. REUTERS

Vietnam intensifies crackdown on online dissent

Afghan women attend a consultative grand assembly, known as Loya Jirga, in Kabul, Afghanistan Apr 29, 2019. REUTERS

‘You should be in the kitchen’: Woman is told at Afghan assembly

Thai King wedding: King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn named Queen Suthida attend their wedding ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand May 1, 2019. Reuters

Thai king weds ahead of coronation

Indonesia's presidential candidate Joko Widodo greets his supporters during a campaign rally in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, Apr 9, 2019. REUTERS

Indonesian to move capital city

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.