Taiwan parliament begins discussion of landmark same-sex legislation

  Reuters

Published: 17 May 2019

Taiwan’s parliament on Friday began discussion of a landmark bill to legalise same-sex marriage, amid a heated debate over marriage equality that has divided the self-ruled island.

Thousands of supporters of same-sex marriage gathered in Taipei, the capital, outside parliament, which was set to vote on a series of bills that could offer same-sex couples similar legal protections for marriage as heterosexuals.

Friday’s vote will follow a years-long debate over marriage equality. In 2017, the democratic island’s constitutional court declared same-sex couples had the right to legally marry, and set a deadline of May 24 for legalization.

In passing the bill, Taiwan will take the lead in Asia regarding such unions. Australia also passed legislation to allow same-sex marriage in 2017, sparking rainbow celebrations.

Neighboring China and Hong Kong do not recognise such unions.

