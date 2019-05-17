Home > World > South-East Asia

In first for Asia, Taiwan parliament endorses same-sex marriage

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 May 2019 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 02:23 PM BdST

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage on Friday, as thousands of demonstrators outside parliament cheered and waved rainbow flags, despite deep divisions over marriage equality.

Lawmakers from the majority Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) backed the bill, which passed 66 to 27, though the measure could complicate President Tsai Ing-wen's bid to win a second term in presidential elections next year.

Despite heavy rain, some demonstrators outside parliament in Taipei, the capital, embraced tearfully while others hailed the vote with chants of "Asia's first," and "Way to go, Taiwan!"

The bill, which offers same-sex couples similar legal protections for marriage as heterosexuals, will take effect after Tsai signs it into law.

"Today, we have a chance to make history and show the world that progressive values can take root in an East Asian society," Tsai wrote on Twitter before the vote.

"Today, we can show the world that #LoveWins," added Tsai, who campaigned on a promise of marriage equality in the 2016 presidential election.

It was not immediately clear, however, if same-sex couples are entitled to key rights, such as adoption and cross-national marriage, with parliament continuing to discuss the measure on Friday.

The vote followed a years-long tussle over marriage equality that culminated in a 2017 declaration by the democratic island's constitutional court giving same-sex couples the right to marry, and setting a deadline of May 24 for legislation.

Taipei's colourful gay pride parade, one of Asia's largest, puts on display every year the vibrancy of the island's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

CHALLENGE FOR TSAI

However, Friday's measure could prove a challenge to Tsai's bid for a second term in a January presidential election, after a poll defeat last year for her DPP was blamed partly on criticism of her reform agenda, including marriage equality.

Late last year, Taiwan voters opposed same-sex marriage in a series of referendums, defining marriage as being between a man and a woman, while seeking a special law for such unions.

"How can we ignore the result of the referendums, which demonstrated the will of the people?" John Wu, a legislator from the opposition Kuomintang party, asked parliament before Friday's vote.

"Can we find an appropriate compromise solution? We need more dialogue in society."

Conservative groups that oppose same-sex marriage said the legislation disrespected the people's will.

"The will of some seven million people in the referendum has been trampled," one group, the Coalition for the Happiness of Our Next Generation said in a statement. "The massive public will strike back in 2020."

Australia passed laws allowing same-sex marriage in 2017, but such unions are not recognised by Hong Kong and neighbouring China, which regards Taiwan as a wayward province to be brought back into the fold by force if necessary.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Same-sex marriage supporters take part in a rally during parliament discussion on three different draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan May 14, 2019. REUTERS

Taiwan lawmakers discuss landmark LGBT law

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Singapore, Nov 15, 2018. REUTERS

Philippines withdraws top diplomats from Canada

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018.

Malaysia teen jumps to death after Instagram poll

File Photo: A prison security officer stands guard as members of the media await the release of Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who spent more than two years in a Malaysian prison on suspicion of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader, from a prison in Kajang, Malaysia May 3, 2019. REUTERS

Vietnam intensifies crackdown on online dissent

Afghan women attend a consultative grand assembly, known as Loya Jirga, in Kabul, Afghanistan Apr 29, 2019. REUTERS

‘You should be in the kitchen’: Woman is told at Afghan assembly

Thai King wedding: King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn named Queen Suthida attend their wedding ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand May 1, 2019. Reuters

Thai king weds ahead of coronation

Indonesia's presidential candidate Joko Widodo greets his supporters during a campaign rally in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, Apr 9, 2019. REUTERS

Indonesian to move capital city

People light candles during a vigil in memory of the victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Apr 28, 2019. REUTERS

How SL became a target for Islamist strike

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.