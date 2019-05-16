Philippines withdraws top diplomats from Canada over ‘trash’ row
>> Reuters
Published: 16 May 2019 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 12:25 PM BdST
Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened Canada with war and said he would personally escort the waste containers by sea back to Canada.
"We shall maintain a diminished diplomatic presence in Canada until its garbage is ship-bound there," Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on Twitter on Thursday after the May 15 deadline expired.
Locsin also took issue with Philippine diplomats for not doing enough to ensure Canada took back the trash, accusing them of acting in defiance of their president to preserve friendly relations.
Canada's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment after office hours. Its embassy in Manila referred Reuters' queries to its foreign ministry.
The volatile 74-year-old Duterte, known for his grandstanding and often hollow threats towards Western powers, has also said he would dump the trash in front of Canada's embassy in Manila.
Canada says the waste, exported to Manila between 2013 and 2014, was a commercial transaction not backed by its government. It has since offered to take it back and the two countries were in the process of arranging the transfer.
The Philippines has made several diplomatic protests to Canada in the wake of a 2016 court ruling that the garbage be returned.
The consignments were labelled as containing plastics to be recycled in the Philippines, but were filled with diapers, newspapers and water bottles instead.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Philippines withdraws top diplomats from Canada over ‘trash’ row
- Malaysian teen believed to have jumped to death after Instagram poll
- Vietnam intensifies crackdown on online dissent
- ‘You should be in the kitchen’: At Afghan assembly, women are told they don’t belong
- Thai king surprises with royal wedding ahead of coronation
- Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 29
- Indonesian president plans to move capital city
- How ‘laid back’ Sri Lanka became a soft target for Islamist strike
- More than 270 died from overwork-related illnesses in Indonesia elections
- Sri Lankan ex-defence chief Gotabaya says he will run for president, tackle radical Islam
Most Read
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- BSTI revokes licence of seven companies from 52 substandard food product list
- Bangladesh produce another clinical show to beat Ireland by six wickets
- Soldiers patrol India's Kolkata after election violence
- Obaidul Quader returns home from Singapore
- Malaysian teen believed to have jumped to death after Instagram poll
- Mediterranean capsize: Govt uncovers trafficking ring led by 3 Noakhali brothers
- Calgary woman recounts ‘terrifying’ landing of Biman plane in Yangon
- HC orders Green Line to pay crash victim Russell by May 22
- Hasina did for me what a mother does for her child: Obaidul Quader