Home > World > South-East Asia

Vietnam intensifies crackdown on online dissent

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 May 2019 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 02:07 PM BdST

Vietnam has stepped up its imprisonment of political activists, Amnesty International said in a report on Monday, intensifying a crackdown that has seen the number of prisoners of conscience increase by almost a third since last year.

Nearly 10% of the 128 prisoners held in the Southeast Asian country for expressing dissenting views were jailed for posting anti-state comments on social media platforms such as Facebook, the report said.

Amnesty defines prisoners of conscience as people who have not used or advocated violence but have been imprisoned because of their identities or beliefs.

"In the past year, the Vietnamese authorities have made a clear effort to clamp down on social media," Nguyen Truong Son, Amnesty's Vietnam Campaigner, told Reuters.

"They have realised that Facebook was one of the last safe spaces where people could peacefully speak their mind, spread news, hold debates - everything the authorities are afraid of," Son said.

Despite presiding over sweeping reforms and an increasingly market-oriented economy, the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam tolerates little criticism.

The Amnesty report called on United States representatives to raise the issue during a human rights meeting with Vietnamese counterparts later this week.

The crackdown follows the introduction of a cyber-security law, which came into effect this January and requires companies to set up local offices and store data in the country.

Global technology firms and rights groups have pushed back against the law, and some company officials have privately expressed concerns that the legislation could make it easier for authorities to seize customer data and expose their Vietnamese employees to arrest.

Vietnam in January accused Facebook, which is widely used in the country and serves as the main platform for dissent, of violating the law by allowing users to post anti-government comments.

"We've seen a surge in people jailed in relation to Facebook activity, something the new cyber-security law will only aggravate," said Son.

A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment on the report. Vietnam's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Last year, a ministry spokeswoman said there was no such thing as a prisoner of conscience in Vietnam, following the jailing of human rights lawyer Nguyen Van Dai last April.

A court in southern Vietnam on Friday sentenced two Vietnamese women to five and six years in prison for downloading and disseminating anti-state content they found on Facebook, state media reported.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: A prison security officer stands guard as members of the media await the release of Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who spent more than two years in a Malaysian prison on suspicion of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader, from a prison in Kajang, Malaysia May 3, 2019. REUTERS

Vietnam intensifies crackdown on online dissent

Afghan women attend a consultative grand assembly, known as Loya Jirga, in Kabul, Afghanistan Apr 29, 2019. REUTERS

‘You should be in the kitchen’: Woman is told at Afghan assembly

Thai King wedding: King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn named Queen Suthida attend their wedding ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand May 1, 2019. Reuters

Thai king weds ahead of coronation

Indonesia's presidential candidate Joko Widodo greets his supporters during a campaign rally in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, Apr 9, 2019. REUTERS

Indonesian to move capital city

People light candles during a vigil in memory of the victims of a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Apr 28, 2019. REUTERS

How SL became a target for Islamist strike

A worker arranges flower wreaths and congratulatory boards from people after this week's election outside General Election Commission (KPU) headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 21, 2019. REUTERS

'Overwork' in Indonesia polls kills 270

Sri Lanka's former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa greets his supporters after his return from the United States, in Katunayake, Sri Lanka Apr 12, 2019. REUTERS

Sri Lanka ex-defence chief declares run for president

Family members mourn for their mother, a victim of the suicide attacks on churches and luxury hotels, at the site of a mass burial in Negombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 25, 2019. REUTERS

Sri Lanka: Muslims flee as Christians grieve

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.