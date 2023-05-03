Afghan women judges urge world to help after Taliban death threats

DATABASE FEARS

Once proud breadwinners for their families, the judges are now living in poverty. Some face increasing violence from family members who accuse the judges of putting their own lives at risk.

Chronic stress and depression have left some suicidal, and several have tried to set themselves on fire or take overdoses, Sara said.

Her family spent months on the move and are now cooped up in a shabby, cramped property where the curtains are kept shut.

"I've had to sell everything just to survive, even my wedding ring," said Sara.

She has also pulled her children out of school for security reasons.

"They're always at home like prisoners," she said. "It hurts a lot to see them like this, but I can't do anything about it."

Sadaf, a judge from outside Kabul, said the Taliban had access to a database containing the judges' phone numbers, addresses, photos and information about their families.

She has received many death threats from Taliban members she convicted in domestic violence cases.

Before the takeover, Sadaf was optimistic about her country's future and hoped to run for parliament.

"The situation is becoming more critical by the day. House searches continue, the killing of former government employees continues," she said.

"There are so few female judges in Afghanistan that everyone knows us. Anyone could hand us over."

Some of the judges have fled to neighbouring Pakistan, hoping to get help to move to other countries. However, Pakistan has not agreed to recognise newly arriving Afghans as refugees, leaving them vulnerable to deportation.

Sima, a judge from Kabul, entered Pakistan last year via the Torkham border crossing, but her visa has expired. She said the only way to get a new visa was to exit Pakistan and re-enter.

"All the judges in Pakistan have overstayed," she said. "But we can't go to Torkham because if the Taliban recognise us, they'll kill us."

Afghan refugees in Pakistan frequently complain of police harassment and demands for bribes.

Police chiefs say officers have been ordered not to hassle Afghans, but Sima said her husband had been detained twice even when their visas were valid. Now they have expired, the family are even more fearful.

The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said it was continuing discussions with Pakistan on measures to protect vulnerable Afghans, but there was no progress.

'EMPTY PROMISES'

The International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), which helped organise the 2021 evacuations of many of the judges, said it was still trying to find solutions for those who remained.

IAWJ president Susan Glazebrook said the judges faced a Catch-22 situation as they could not have visa applications processed until they left Afghanistan, but crossing to neighbouring countries could leave them more vulnerable.

"It's becoming more and more difficult, but we won't give up," she said.

Legal experts said the best bet for judges in Afghanistan might be a new scheme launched by Germany last October to take in thousands of people at high risk who are still in the country.

However, they said the programme was cumbersome and Germany had recently frozen its admission procedures for Afghans due to security concerns.

Like many other judges in Pakistan, Sima is hoping to join a US resettlement programme, but there is a massive backlog of applications. Matters are complicated by the fact there is no US processing centre in Pakistan.

"We've had nothing but empty promises from everyone," she said.