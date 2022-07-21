India elects first president from tribal community
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 10:39 PM BdST
Indian lawmakers on Thursday chose Droupadi Murmu as the country's first president from the tribal community.
"India scripts history," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. "A daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!"
More stories
- Qatar telco Ooredoo in talks to sell Myanmar unit
- Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
- New Sri Lankan govt must raise taxes: cbank governor
- After Wickremesinghe's win, some Sri Lankans vow to fight on
- 'Panic' in Pakistani markets as rupee slides against US dollar
- Sri Lanka could tip back to chaos if Ranil voted president
- Sri Lankan opposition leader drops out of presidential race
- 20 die after boat capsizes in Pakistan
Recent Stories
- Sri Lanka's new president to appoint ally of ousted Rajapaksa as PM
- Qatar telecoms firm Ooredoo in talks to sell its Myanmar unit
- Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
- New Sri Lankan government must raise taxes, make difficult reforms: central bank governor
- Protesters sombre after Wickremesinghe's win in Sri Lanka, but some vow to fight on
- 'Panic' in Pakistani markets as rupee slides further against US dollar
Opinion
Most Read
- Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years
- Eden College student dies after battery-run rickshaw overturns in Old Dhaka
- Prices of rechargeable fans heat up in Dhaka as power cuts drive demand
- Bangladesh reports six new virus deaths as cases top 2m
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day