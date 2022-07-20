Protesters sombre after Wickremesinghe's win in Sri Lanka, but some vow to fight on
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jul 2022 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 03:21 PM BdST
Sri Lanka's imposing presidential secretariat which was stormed by a sea of protesters in early July, forcing out then incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was almost deserted on Wednesday as his replacement was voted in.
Parliament's selection of Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, as Sri Lanka's next president was a deep disappointment for many protesters at the secretariat and adjoining protest camp in the commercial capital Colombo, which has been the epicentre of nationwide demonstrations.
"The reason why people came out against Gota(baya) was not a personal grudge. It was protesting for ideals and values he held," said Buwanaka Perera, a 26-year-old protester.
"We see those same values, corruption and oppression in Ranil."
A lawyer with a reputation as a wily political operator and seen as close to the Rajapaksa family, Wickremesinghe secured the presidency in the parliamentary vote despite fierce public opposition to his candidacy.
Speaking to lawmakers in parliament after his victory, Wickremesinghe urged opposition leaders to work together with his administration, which faces the task of pulling Sri Lanka out of its worst economic crisis in seven decades.
"Our country is facing massive challenges and we have to work on a new strategy to fulfil the aspirations of the people," he said.
On the streets, the mood was sombre. Soon after the election result was announced, a burst of chants broke out against Wickremesinghe. It lasted only a few minutes, before the small group of protesters left the steps of the secretariat.
But some vowed to keep up their protest against the 73-year-old leader.
"I am not surprised, but still disappointed at how corrupt and unfair the system is," Kasumi Ranasinghe Arachchige, 26, said.
"We won't back down, we won't settle for anything less," she said. "We will fight for what we deserve."
- Sri Lanka could tip back to chaos if Ranil voted president
- Sri Lankan opposition leader drops out of presidential race
- 20 die after boat capsizes in Pakistan
- Protests planned over Wickremesinghe's presidential bid
- Sri Lanka puts emergency in place
- Indian army chief due in Dhaka
- Sri Lanka to begin process of electing new leader
- Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting Sri Lanka president
- 'Panic' in Pakistani markets as rupee slides further against US dollar
- Sri Lanka could tip back to chaos if six-time PM voted president
- Sri Lankan opposition leader drops out of presidential race as protests planned
- At least 20 die, 30 missing after boat capsizes in Pakistan
- Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
- Sri Lanka's acting president declares emergency
Most Read
- Technical issues delayed a Biman flight for 4 hours. Passengers were stuck inside the whole time without air conditioning
- Bangladesh inflation hits 9-year high of 7.56% in June, squeezing households harder
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- After limiting AC use to save power, govt orders its employees to stop wearing suits
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran talks
- Government is enforcing power cuts to shops open after 8pm, says state minister
- Engineers race against time to meet December deadline for metro rail's Uttara-Agargaon launch
- JKG's Ariful, Sabrina jailed for 11 years over COVID test scam