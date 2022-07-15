Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting president
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2022 02:12 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 02:49 PM BdST
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's acting president on Friday, a government official said.
Wickremesinghe had already taken on the role after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday following months of anti-government protests.
Wickremesinghe said that he would follow constitutional process and establish law and order in the country.
He asked lawmakers to work towards a consensus to establish an all-party government in the crisis-ridden country.
More stories
- Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting Sri Lanka president
- Kidnappers kill Pakistan army officer
- Three frontrunners in race to become Sri Lanka's next president
- Rajapaksa resigns from Singapore
- Sri Lanka president to resign Wednesday
- Sri Lankans storm PM’s office
- Sri Lanka PM declares state of emergency
- Rajapaksa dynasty draws to humiliating close in Sri Lanka
Recent Stories
- Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting president
- Kidnappers kill Pakistan army officer as rescuers approach
- Three frontrunners in race to become Sri Lanka's next president
- Outgoing Sri Lankan president lands in Singapore after fleeing uprising
- Sri Lankans' fury turns on Wickremesinghe after president flees
- Sri Lanka president tells parliament speaker he will resign on Wednesday
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam gets 10-month ban after doping violation
- Sri Lankan president hands in resignation after fleeing to Singapore
- Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- Four Bangladeshi senior players may retire after 2023 World Cup, says Tamim
- Three cars collide in Gulshan, one driver injured
- Reserve heist: RCBC defamation case against Bangladesh dismissed
- Saudi Arabia doubles Q2 Russian fuel oil imports for power generation