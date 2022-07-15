Home > World > South Asia

Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting president

Published: 15 Jul 2022 02:12 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 02:49 PM BdST

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's acting president on Friday, a government official said.

Wickremesinghe had already taken on the role after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday following months of anti-government protests.

Wickremesinghe said that he would follow constitutional process and establish law and order in the country.

He asked lawmakers to work towards a consensus to establish an all-party government in the crisis-ridden country.

