Sri Lankans storm prime minister's office, demanding he quit as well
Devjyot Ghoshal, Reuters
Published: 13 Jul 2022 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 03:38 PM BdST
Barely hours after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hundreds of people were demanding the resignation of the prime minister as well and fighting street battles with riot police.
"Ranil go home!" they chanted as they tried to storm the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Police fired repeated rounds of tear gas and Wickremesinghe, who was acting as the president in his absence, declared a nationwide emergency and clamped a curfew in the city and surrounding areas.
The protesters see him as an ally of the Rajapaksa clan and want him out.
Demonstrators attend a protest outside the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Jul 13, 2022. REUTERS
In contrast to the street battles at the prime minister's office, hundreds of people queued peacefully to tour Gotabaya's official residence, just a few kilometres (miles) away.
KK Subasinghe was one of those in the line waiting to go into the home of the once-feared former soldier, who boarded a Sri Lankan air force aircraft and fled to the Maldives early on Wednesday morning, accompanied by his wife and two bodyguards.
After massive protests against his rule on July 9, Rajapaksa told the speaker of parliament that he would step down.
Subasinghe said he too served in the Sri Lankan army, fighting in the country's bloody civil war against Tamil Tiger guerrillas. The war ended in 2009, under the direction of Rajapaksa, then the defence secretary.
Demonstrators gather outside the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Jul 13, 2022. REUTERS
"I wanted to give them a glimpse of their (the Rajapaksas') luxurious lifestyle," Subasinghe said, dressed in a collared t-shirt and khaki pants, holding a green plastic bag.
"While we were suffering, they asked us to grow our own food and ride on cycles."
Subasinghe said he expected massive celebrations when Rajapaksa finally resigned, although there was still some trepidation among others in the queue that he would actually quit.
"We'll celebrate this momentous day," he said. "I think that the protest will become stronger than July 9 if he doesn’t resign."
The crowds circled the gardens surrounding the two-storey colonial-era building, where some napped in the grass and others took selfies on their mobile phones.
Volunteers guided groups past the president’s swimming pool, where protesters had partied last week. A lone young man was in the murky grey waters as they passed by.
A demonstrator pours water on a man during a protest outside the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Jul 13, 2022. REUTERS
Next to an adjoining building, a BMW 7 series luxury sedan stood parked, its fuel cap pried open.
"I never expected this sort of luxury," said Subasinghe’s elder brother, MD Chandradasa, as they finished their tour of the residence.
"It's okay if you're the head of state but what about us poor people?"
- Sri Lanka president to resign Wednesday
- Sri Lankans storm PM’s office
- Sri Lanka PM declares state of emergency
- Rajapaksa dynasty draws to humiliating close in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka president's brother stopped from flying out
- How a band of activists helped bring down Sri Lanka's government
- Sri Lanka to get new president next week
- Sri Lanka cabinet to quit
- Sri Lanka president tells parliament speaker he will resign on Wednesday
- Sri Lankans storm prime minister's office, demanding he quit as well
- Sri Lanka prime minister declares state of emergency: spokesman
- Rajapaksa dynasty draws to humiliating close in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka president's brother stopped from flying out as anger surges
- How a band of activists helped bring down Sri Lanka's government
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Bangladesh forex reserves slip below $40bn, lowest in two years
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Ex-finance minister Sunak launches bid to be UK PM as rival backs him
- Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters demand prime minister's ouster
- Saudi Arabia's powerful prince unbowed by Western uproar
- Eight candidates nominated to succeed UK PM Johnson: committee
- Bangladesh records 656 virus cases, 9 deaths in a day
- Padma Bridge provides smooth trips to Kuakata as tourists pour in