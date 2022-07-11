Home > World > South Asia

Sri Lanka central bank governor warns political instability may hurt IMF negotiations

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Jul 2022 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2022 01:29 PM BdST

Prolonged political instability in Sri Lanka may delay progress on negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package, the central bank governor told Reuters on Monday, after protesters forced the president and prime minister to offer their resignations.

"I would like to have a stable political administration sooner than later," Governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe said.

"I hope that there will be an administration in which people can place more confidence."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories