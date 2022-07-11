Sri Lanka cabinet to quit once deal on unity government reached: PM's office
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2022 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2022 01:53 PM BdST
Sri Lanka's entire cabinet will resign once an agreement is reached to form an all-party government, the prime minister's office said on Monday, as authorities try to overcome a political crisis triggered by a deep economic one.
"All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government," said the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has already offered to quit.
