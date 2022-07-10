Flooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jul 2022 08:56 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2022 08:56 AM BdST
Intense floods killed dozens of people and left hundreds homeless in Pakistan, officials said on Saturday, as heavy monsoon rains battered the country.
In the southern province of Balochistan, 57 people, including women and children, were killed after being swept away in flood waters, according to Ziaullah Langove, the disaster and home affairs advisor to the province's chief minister, adding that eight dams had burst due to the heavy rains.
Hundreds more were left homeless after their homes collapsed in the rain and flooding, he said, adding monsoon rains were continuing.
A woman sits in a rubber boat as volunteers pull through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 9, 2022. Reuters
Heavy rains have lashed the country in recent days, leaving large swathes of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, inundated with water.
In neighbouring Afghanistan, 24 people have been killed by floods in the east and south of the country, a disaster management agency spokesman said on Friday.
Pakistan's Navy said it was joining efforts to evacuate citizens and deliver rations and fresh water in Balochistan.
In 2010, the worst floods in memory affected 20 million people in Pakistan, with damage to infrastructure running into billions of dollars and huge swathes of crops destroyed as one fifth of the country was inundated.
- Sri Lanka president to step down: speaker
- UAE to run Kabul airport in deal with Taliban
- Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears
- Sri Lanka imposes curfew as unrest escalates
- UN rights body seeks reversal of Taliban policies
- How Afghan landmine victims may be collateral damage
- Sri Lanka looks to Indians to restore tourism sector
- Pakistan approves imports in local currency from Afghanistan
- Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters
- United Arab Emirates set to run Kabul airport in deal with Taliban, sources say
- Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears
- Sri Lanka police impose curfew, fire tear gas as unrest escalates
- UN rights body seeks reversal of Taliban policies making Afghan women 'invisible'
- Isolating the Taliban: How young landmine victims may be collateral damage
Most Read
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Sri Lanka president to step down, parliamentary speaker says, amid storm of protests
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Why do people share photos and videos of Eid sacrifices?
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Padma Bridge gets a record Tk 41.9m in daily tolls amid Eid rush
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Abe killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's bankruptcy, police say
- Dhaka Eid jamaat timings
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha