Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jul 2022 11:06 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2022 11:06 AM BdST
Some social media stars win their fame through their looks, others through their jokes. Simba the baby goat has won over the web with his astonishingly long ears - 22 inches and growing.
The tawny-coated kid goat has attracted thousands of followers on YouTube and other channels since he was born in Karachi, Pakistan on Jun 4.
His breeder, Mohammad Hassan Narejo, has sent Simba's details to the Guinness Book of Records, though he is not sure it keeps track of such measurements. He is still waiting for an answer.
When Simba was born, his ears were 19 inches (48cm) long. They have grown another three inches in just over a month and are showing no signs of stopping.
“I got a special velvet harness or pouch to keep his ears, so he can run and play with ease without entangling his ears,” Narejo said.
Narejo works in the air traffic control department of Karachi airport, but his passion is goat breeding, and he has great plans for Simba.
“I plan to preserve Simba's semen for artificial insemination so if, God forbid, he is no more his breed can continue,” Narejo said.
He feeds Simba milk three times a day and has taken other steps to ensure his wellbeing - a black thread around the animal's throat to ward off the evil eye.
“Evil eye can destroy a mountain. He is just a kid goat with celebrity status,” Narejo said.
- Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears
- Sri Lanka imposes curfew as unrest escalates
- UN rights body seeks reversal of Taliban policies
- How Afghan landmine victims may be collateral damage
- Sri Lanka looks to Indians to restore tourism sector
- Pakistan approves imports in local currency from Afghanistan
- Pakistan arrests militant suspect in bomb attack
- Kashmir growers fear for their fruit in traffic jams
- Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears
- Sri Lanka police impose curfew, fire tear gas as unrest escalates
- UN rights body seeks reversal of Taliban policies making Afghan women 'invisible'
- Isolating the Taliban: How young landmine victims may be collateral damage
- Sri Lanka central bank raises rates to 21-year high to contain inflation
- Sri Lanka looks to Indian visitors to restore battered tourism sector
Most Read
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Japan ex-PM Abe gunned down while making election campaign speech
- Eminent actor Sharmili Ahmed dies at 75
- Bangladesh declares a day of state mourning for ex-Japan PM Abe
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Southbound travellers cheerful as Padma Bridge eases Eid travel woes
- Former UK finance minister Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson
- Global reaction to killing of Japan's former PM Abe
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10