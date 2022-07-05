Pakistan arrests militant suspect in deadly bombing of Chinese nationals
>> Syed Raza Hassan, Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 08:48 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 08:48 PM BdST
Pakistan on Tuesday said it had arrested a militant who provided technical support for a deadly suicide bomb attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University in April.
A suspected female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers, drawing strong condemnation from Beijing, in the first major attack this year against nationals of long-time ally China working in Pakistan.
Four people died in total, including the minibus driver and three Chinese staff from the Confucius Institute, a cultural and educational programme that China operates at the university.
The attack was the result of the combined efforts of two separatist groups, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Sindh province information minister Sharjeel Memon told a news conference.
The accused man, Dad Bakash, was arrested from Karachi’s district west on Monday and confessed to being the commander of a sleeper cell of the BLF, he said.
“He confessed to carrying out surveillance of Chinese nationals at Karachi University and important installations on the task given by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and met and provided assistance to the female suicide bomber and her husband.”
Recently, Pakistan has been under increasing pressure from the Chinese government to provide foolproof security to Chinese working in Pakistan.
Mineral-rich Balochistan houses a deep-water port in Gwadar city which Beijing is developing under the China Pakistan Economic-Corridor (CPEC) project, part of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative to expand trade linkages.
The accused told investigators that the militant network is spread across neighbouring countries and they are also in contact with the separatist groups in these countries, Memon said.
The Baloch separatist guerrillas say they are fighting for complete independence for Balochistan as well as for a greater share in the region's mines and minerals. The groups usually attack gas projects, infrastructure and the security forces.
- Kashmir growers fear for their fruit in traffic jams
- Mumbai turns to Twitter for help mapping monsoon floods
- Taliban gathering ends with calls for recognition
- Inflation forces Sri Lankans to cut back on meals
- Reclusive Taliban leader attends Kabul gathering
- Girls' education raised at Taliban's national gathering
- Men will represent women at national gathering: Taliban
- ‘Impossible situation’ for Sri Lankans struggling for petrol
- Kashmir growers fear for their fruit in pilgrimage traffic jams
- Mumbai turns to Twitter for help mapping India's monsoon floods
- Taliban's large gathering ends with calls for international recognition
- Galloping inflation forces Sri Lankan households to cut back on meals
- Reclusive Taliban leader attends gathering in Afghan capital
- Girls' education raised at Taliban's first national gathering since takeover
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladesh weighs rollback of power production amid soaring fuel prices
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Henolux owner, wife accused of provoking contractor Anis to commit suicide
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Bangladesh trade deficit hits record $30.81bn