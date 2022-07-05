Pakistan approves imports in local currency from neighbouring Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 10:04 PM BdST
Pakistan on Tuesday approved imports from neighbouring Afghanistan in exchange for local currency, a move mainly aimed at buying coal to help ease an energy shortage.
The decision was taken in a meeting of Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), a finance ministry statement said.
The ECC approved amendment in the Import Policy Order 2022 "to allow import of goods of Afghan origin against Pak Rupee" for a period of one year, it said.
The move is aimed at importing Afghan coal for Pakistan as it faces an energy crises due to a shortage of foreign reserves to buy LNG or oil in the international market to run its power plants.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced plans last week to import coal from Afghanistan using local currency to save foreign reserves.
Islamabad has already announced an easy visa regime for Afghan nationals to help facilitate trade on both sides of the border. An Afghan finance ministry spokesman did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Customs duties from coal exported to Pakistan are a key source of revenue for cash-strapped Afghanistan. Sanctions on the banking sector and the cut in development aid since the Taliban took control last August year have severely hampered its economy.
No country has officially recognised the Taliban government, which has meant international financial assistance has dried up while Afghanistan faces a humanitarian and economic crisis.
The Afghan Taliban have lately stepped up coal exports to Pakistan to generate more revenue from its mining sector in the absence of direct foreign funding. Read full story
Kabul has raised duties on sales and increased rates recently.
Pakistan has also been facing an economic crises, with foreign reserves falling as low as hardly enough for 45 days of imports.
- Kashmir growers fear for their fruit in traffic jams
- Mumbai turns to Twitter for help mapping monsoon floods
- Taliban gathering ends with calls for recognition
- Inflation forces Sri Lankans to cut back on meals
- Reclusive Taliban leader attends Kabul gathering
- Girls' education raised at Taliban's national gathering
- Men will represent women at national gathering: Taliban
- ‘Impossible situation’ for Sri Lankans struggling for petrol
- Pakistan arrests militant suspect in deadly bombing of Chinese nationals
- Kashmir growers fear for their fruit in pilgrimage traffic jams
- Mumbai turns to Twitter for help mapping India's monsoon floods
- Taliban's large gathering ends with calls for international recognition
- Galloping inflation forces Sri Lankan households to cut back on meals
- Reclusive Taliban leader attends gathering in Afghan capital
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladesh weighs rollback of power production amid soaring fuel prices
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Henolux owner, wife accused of provoking contractor Anis to commit suicide
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Bangladesh trade deficit hits record $30.81bn